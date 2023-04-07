Love is Blind season 4 fans speculate if Kwame will say “I do” in finale episode

Love is Blind season 4 dropped three more episodes this week on Friday, April 7, 2023. The episodes featured the couples getting to know each other further outside the pods, meeting each other’s families, and deciding on what to wear for their big day.
Kwame and Chelsea, whose relationship was rather rocky before returning to Seattle due to a love triangle involving Micah, were the first duo to walk down the aisle. Episode 11 ended on a cliffhanger, with Chelsea saying “I do” and waiting for Kwame to respond. However, fans have reason to believe that the couple is doomed based on the events leading up to the wedding.
Fans felt that Kwame was forcing his feelings for Chelsea and doesn’t want to be with her. They pointed out that the Love is Blind season 4 cast member is always complaining and added that he doesn’t really want to marry her.
Fans react to Kwame’s behavior in Love is Blind season 4’s latest episodes
Several fans took to Twitter to chime in about the Love is Blind season 4 couple and stated that Kwame is looking for reasons to dump his bride-to-be. Others felt that he should do what Jackelina did and let his partner go for her own good.
Fans took to the social media platform to point out how strange it is that Kwame Appiah couldn't find anyone from his family or friends to accompany him for the fitting and that his best man was someone he met while on the show.
@stalknottalk wrote:
"How is Kwame bringing none of his friends or family to the fitting, then talking about Chelsea isn't merging their lives and he's sacrificing. I'm 100% convinced now that his mun wasn't on the phone and none of his people knew what he was up to."
Others called his conversation with his mother in the previous episode suspicious and added that nobody he knows in real life has been a part of the process. They further pointed out that the Love is Blind season 4 cast member previously auditioned for Married at First Sight and wondered how serious he was.
They further stated that while the contestant constantly whines about having to make sacrifices, his partner always says positive things about him. One user stated that he should stop complaining about moving to Seattle since he applied for the show knowing that it was based there.
While they've made it to the alter, many fans are certain that the couple will not get married. They also believe that if they do, they may end up getting a divorce, based on Kwame's past behavior with Micah.
Love is Blind season 4 will air the finale episode next week on Friday, April 14, 2023, on Netflix.