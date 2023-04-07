Love is Blind season 4 fans speculate if Kwame will say “I do” in finale episode

Love is Blind season 4 dropped three more episodes this week on Friday, April 7, 2023. The episodes featured the couples getting to know each other further outside the pods, meeting each other’s families, and deciding on what to wear for their big day.

Kwame and Chelsea, whose relationship was rather rocky before returning to Seattle due to a love triangle involving Micah, were the first duo to walk down the aisle. Episode 11 ended on a cliffhanger, with Chelsea saying “I do” and waiting for Kwame to respond. However, fans have reason to believe that the couple is doomed based on the events leading up to the wedding.

Fans felt that Kwame was forcing his feelings for Chelsea and doesn’t want to be with her. They pointed out that the Love is Blind season 4 cast member is always complaining and added that he doesn’t really want to marry her.

Fans react to Kwame’s behavior in Love is Blind season 4’s latest episodes

Love is Blind season 4 dropped three episodes this week which showcased the events leading up to the wedding of the cast members. While one couple broke up, fans speculate that another will follow. Episode 11 saw Kwame and Chelsea make it to the altar, with the latter saying “I do” and waiting for her fiance to respond.

Several fans took to Twitter to chime in about the Love is Blind season 4 couple and stated that Kwame is looking for reasons to dump his bride-to-be. Others felt that he should do what Jackelina did and let his partner go for her own good.

Faith Zaid @faithzp1 This flea Kwame is looking for any reason to dump Chelsea he is making up slights. #LoveIsBlind This flea Kwame is looking for any reason to dump Chelsea he is making up slights. #LoveIsBlind

DFKM @imFRICKENdead93 . I can’t watch this anymore #LoveisBlind4 Okay but for real I need Kwame to just do what Jackie did and LET CHELSEA GOOO. I can’t watch this anymore #LoveIsBlind Okay but for real I need Kwame to just do what Jackie did and LET CHELSEA GOOO 😩😫. I can’t watch this anymore #LoveIsBlind #LoveisBlind4

Fans took to the social media platform to point out how strange it is that Kwame Appiah couldn't find anyone from his family or friends to accompany him for the fitting and that his best man was someone he met while on the show.

@stalknottalk wrote:

"How is Kwame bringing none of his friends or family to the fitting, then talking about Chelsea isn't merging their lives and he's sacrificing. I'm 100% convinced now that his mun wasn't on the phone and none of his people knew what he was up to."

We Be Stalking @stalknottalk How is Kwame bringing none of his friends or family to the fitting, then talking about Chelsea isn’t merging their lives and he’s sacrificing. I’m 100% convinced now that his mum wasn’t on the phone and none of his people knew what he was up to. #LoveIsBlind How is Kwame bringing none of his friends or family to the fitting, then talking about Chelsea isn’t merging their lives and he’s sacrificing. I’m 100% convinced now that his mum wasn’t on the phone and none of his people knew what he was up to. #LoveIsBlind

Others called his conversation with his mother in the previous episode suspicious and added that nobody he knows in real life has been a part of the process. They further pointed out that the Love is Blind season 4 cast member previously auditioned for Married at First Sight and wondered how serious he was.

2023 ♡ @dojabins #LoveisBlind4 Nah Kwame suspicious as fck. First the quiet phone call with his ‘mom’ and now he brought a man he met through this experiment as his ‘best man’… that’s not your friend?! That’s a stranger. He’s not bringing anyone from his life into this 🥴 #LoveIsBlind Nah Kwame suspicious as fck. First the quiet phone call with his ‘mom’ and now he brought a man he met through this experiment as his ‘best man’… that’s not your friend?! That’s a stranger. He’s not bringing anyone from his life into this 🥴 #LoveIsBlind #LoveisBlind4

They further stated that while the contestant constantly whines about having to make sacrifices, his partner always says positive things about him. One user stated that he should stop complaining about moving to Seattle since he applied for the show knowing that it was based there.

Nay @NayRizzy Kwame seeing him moving as making all the sacrifices is trash when all his sacrifices are rooted in moving. You sleep on a couch and work from home like why would she relocate and give up her career? #LoveIsBlind Kwame seeing him moving as making all the sacrifices is trash when all his sacrifices are rooted in moving. You sleep on a couch and work from home like why would she relocate and give up her career? #LoveIsBlind

While they've made it to the alter, many fans are certain that the couple will not get married. They also believe that if they do, they may end up getting a divorce, based on Kwame's past behavior with Micah.

. @nevervragain kwame and micah are DISGUSTING and if each one is married i feel like their behavior on the show is grounds for divorce #loveisblind kwame and micah are DISGUSTING and if each one is married i feel like their behavior on the show is grounds for divorce #loveisblind

Craig Feldspar’s Monkey @HodorMordor1911 I’m starting to think Kwame & Chelsea are doomed too. It seems as if his gas tank is getting low, and he’s realizing he doesn’t actually want to be with her for the rest of his life. He loves her, but I’m thinking it’s not as strong as he thought/wanted it to be #LoveIsBlind I’m starting to think Kwame & Chelsea are doomed too. It seems as if his gas tank is getting low, and he’s realizing he doesn’t actually want to be with her for the rest of his life. He loves her, but I’m thinking it’s not as strong as he thought/wanted it to be #LoveIsBlind https://t.co/nmxoAoDoF5

Love is Blind season 4 will air the finale episode next week on Friday, April 14, 2023, on Netflix.

