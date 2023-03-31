Love is Blind season 4: Kwame flirts with Micah on his fiancé Chelsea's birthday

Love is Blind season 4 episodes 5 to 8 were uploaded on Netflix on Friday, March 31. The show features five couples who fell in love without meeting their partners in person and decided to get engaged, trying to deal with real-life issues and deciding whether to get married. One of the couples, Chelsea and Kwame, seems to be bonding well until the latter meets Micah at a social gathering.

Micah left Kwame for Paul in the pods, and despite that, they have some chemistry left between them. Kwame confessed in Mexico that he was attracted to Micah and had even called her his “soulmate.” In episode 8, Chelsea celebrated her birthday with all the cast members, but Kwame could not stop himself from flirting with Micah in the absence of their partners.

Kwame told Micah that he is a dog dad now and walks Rocky three times a day, which the latter mentioned that Paul would never do. Kwame asked Micah if she knew what she would say on the wedding day as he was unsure about his decision. He confessed that they had a "seamless connection" with no pressure.

Micah also stated that he was his first choice in the Love is Blind pods day after day, adding,

"I think about you. I worry about you. I'm hoping that you're happy."

On the other hand, Paul and Chelsea said they were serious about their partners.

Paul refused to interact with Amber in Love is Blind, episode 8

Paul himself was caught in a love triangle in the Love is Blind pods but chose Micah over Amber. He saw her at Chelsea's birthday party but refused to interact with her. Paul said that while she was beautiful, he wanted to avoid any trouble.

Amber met everyone else in a warm manner and was seen drinking after noticing Paul and Micah. Paul confessed that his break-up with Amber was like a tough one-sided interaction. He also revealed that he wanted to make Micah feel special despite the fear that she might say no.

Chelsea and Kwame want different lifestyles

In Love is Blind episode 6, Chelsea said she wanted to start a family soon, while Kwame wanted to travel for some time with his wife. He confessed that he wanted to settle down but not right now. He later told Tiffany that their biggest issue was their lifestyle change.

Kwame will also have to leave Portland as he works from home, while Chelsea works in an office in Seattle. Kwame was shocked by this compromise and said,

"If we’re being honest baby the compromise coming from this side is pretty big."

Kwame's religious mother has not given her any blessing for the same. Kwame explained:

"It's a tough situation for a mom to walk into things like this. As a mother, as someone who you know, would expect more from me. I didn't do the right thing."

Chelsea's father, on the other hand, is in support of their union and said,

"I'm so happy for you, honey."

Episodes 9 to 11 of Love is Blind season 4 will be released on Netflix on Friday, April 7 at 03.01 am ET. The finale of the show will be released on Friday, April 14.

