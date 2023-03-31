Why did Micah's friends say "this isn't it" after meeting her fiancé Paul in Love Is Blind season 4?

Netflix dropped episodes 6 to 8 of Love is Blind season 4 this Friday, March 31, 2023, at 03:01 am ET.

In the episodes, the 4 couples were seen returning from their Mexico trip and moving in together in real life. They also met their partner's friends and family, and the meeting didn't go well for Paul Peden when he met his fiancé Micah Lussier's friends. One of them even went on to say "this wasn't it" when it came to Micah's potential wedding to Paul.

Micah took Paul to her friend's birthday party, thinking that if he looked nice, her friends would be impressed by him. However, her friends Shelby and Micayla did not like Paul’s attitude. Micah told him that Shelby had “terminated” some of her relationships in the past, which the latter justified by saying that “they sucked.”

Shelby also told him that she would say something negative about him to Micah in the future, and warned him not to enrage her. Micah joked that Shelby was already enraged, to which Paul commented,

"I can't say that I care."

Micah and her friends were shocked by this. Micah felt that Paul should care about her friend's opinion and said that this could be a major issue. When Paul excused himself from the conversation, Shelby said that she was not 100% with Micah's decision.

She showed a thumbs down while talking about Paul in a Love is Blind confessional, revealing that she needed "more" from Micah's partner. She added that Micah was supposed to have the most spectacular everything and this was not meant for her.

Micah's friend Shelby cried in Love is Blind episode 8

In their first meeting, Micayla asked Paul what drew him to Micah. He replied that they had a very easy time communicating and also assured Shelby that he was very serious about her friend. Micah told Paul that Shelby was her harshest critic and that he had to “pass the test” of impressing her friends.

When Micayla asked Paul if Micah was everything he imagined, he took a long time to answer the question. He was mocked for the same and for being a scientist. Shelby told him that she might turn sour on him later on and encouraged him to “keep it up” with her nature.

After their little argument, Micah confessed that he was in love with Paul. Shelby cried and said that she had seen her go through a lot so was protective of her.

She further added that Micah was meant to have the best wedding of her life, but said "this isn't it."

Micah was unsure how to react to this and just put her hand on her mouth.

Micah's mother is also not on board with her Love is Blind experiment

Paul also met Micah's parents for the first time since the engagement. Micah’s parents were skeptical of her choice but had to accept it for the sake of their daughter.

Micah’s mother said that the Love is Blind experiment was “odd” but she believed in her daughter. They were, however, concerned about Micah getting her heart broken in the process.

Later in the episode, Lussier was seen flirting with another cast member, Kwame Appiah, at a party. She tells him that she still thinks about him and worries about him, adding that she hopes that he is happy.

While Micah chose Paul over Kwame, who is now engaged to his other connection, Chelsea, it looks to fans that Micah is questioning her decision.

The next three episodes of Love is Blind season 4 will be released on Netflix next Friday, April 7 at 03:01 am ET.

