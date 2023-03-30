Did Micah Lussier apologize after she and Irina Solomonova were labeled “mean girls” in Love Is Blind season 4?

Micah Lussier and Irina Solomonova from Love is Blind season 4, who were dubbed "mean girls" by the show's fans, are apologizing for their actions.

Netflix released five episodes of the latest season of the show on March 24, 2023, with the rest of the episodes scheduled to release on March 31, 2023. With only five episodes, the series had a lot of drama going on as singles tried to find their soul mates through the series' famous pods.

The 30 men and women met and spoke to each other through the pods, and while some fell in love and met their fiancés for the first time, others went home. However, the drama hasn't stopped, especially when it came to Irina Solomonova and Micah Lussier, who became best friends on the show.

The duo's on-screen behavior throughout the five episodes made them the target for fans. After being trolled by fans, Micah posted a message on her Instagram story on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

In her message, she wrote:

"To the viewers that I've hurt, I'm sorry I've triggered so many of you with my behavior. Seeing that person on the screen would make me feel the same anger."

She added that she had privately apologized to the people on the show who were hurt by her actions and noted that she would like to apologize publicly as well. Micah added that her behavior showed "emotional immaturity" and that she will grow from her mistakes.

However, at the time of writing, Irina was yet to make any comments about her behavior on the show.

Why fans are calling Irina Solomonova and Micah Lussier "mean girls"?

Irina Solomonova, a Seattle business owner, met, fell in love with and got engaged to criminal defense attorney Zack Goytowski in the pods. Meanwhile, Paul Peden, an environmental scientist, fell in love and got engaged to Micah Lussier.

Over the course of the experiment, individuals can form connections with more than one person, but can only choose one of them. Thus, Paul, Zack, and even Micah Lussier ended up dumping their other connections.

Amber Wilder was dumped by Paul and was heartbroken by it. When she went to the living quarters, she was emotional and was crying about her heartbreak. Micah and Irina who were present in the room initially seemed delighted that Paul broke up with Amber. Irina even eavesdropped on Amber's conversation.

However, that wasn't all that Irina Solomonova and Micah did. They mocked other girls' relationships with men and mocked other girls during their pod time. They were seen laughing when one of the women was going through a hard time with the men she connected with.

Viewers also saw the two of them create chaos in the pods.

Fans called out Micah's reaction when she learned what Kwame felt about his other connection Chelsea. While she confirmed her feelings for him in one instance, she soon broke things off with him and continued her relationship with Paul. She even pushed Paul to propose to her, resulting in Amber getting rejected.

Irina too created her own chaos while talking to Zack. Fans called Irina out for asking Bliss for a candle when the former had forgotten his birthday and Bliss was baking him cupcakes. Irina then went on to make sure that Zack believed her when she told him about Bliss irritating her.

However, their chaos didn't end in the pods, and in Mexico, where the couples were on their "honeymoon," Micah Lussier flirted with Kwame in front of his fiancé Chelsea.

Social media trolls have been calling Irina and Micah out for their behavior and treatment of their co-stars. Micah Lussier took to Instagram to mention that she had turned off her comments owing to the hate she was receiving. She said:

"I will turn them on in time. I am doing my best to protect my mental health (deserved or not). It has always been something I've struggled with, and I know I can not better myself if I'm more unwell mentally. I hope you understand that I am taking accountability privately."

During Love is Blind season 4, ten people found love and while Zack and Irina have since broken up, Micah Lussier and Paul are still together, and the others include:

Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell

Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah

Jackelina Bonds and Marshall Grace

Netflix will air the next three episodes of Love Is Blind season 4 on Friday, March 31 at 03:01 am ET.

Poll : 0 votes