Who left Love Is Blind season 4 as they didn’t get engaged?

Episodes 1 to 5 of Love is Blind season 4 were released on Netflix on Friday, March 24, 2023. The season saw 30 singles (15 men and 15 women) from Seattle join the show's cast and speak to each other through audio-connected pods. The men and women had 10 days to develop a strong emotional connection and get engaged before meeting in person.

While ten singles (five couples) found love on Love is Blind, 20 others had to go home and they were:

Ava Van Jenson, a 32-year-old communications specialist April King, a 29-year-olf Sales and Marketing Coordinator Bill, a 33-year-old Real Estate Investor Bliss Poureetezadi 33-year-old senior program manager Brandie Bowman, a 39-year-old Real Estate Broker Chris Clemens, a 32-year-old Technical Recruiter Conner Fremmerlid, a 28-year-old Operations Manager Jack Bonner, a 30-year-old Software Sales Jimmy Forde, a 29-year-old Technical Product Manager Josh Demas, a 31-year-old Project Engineer Josh JP Schultz, a 30-year-old Plant Operations Director Juan Johnson, a 30-year-old Mortgage Loan Officer Kacia Clark, a 31-year-old Family Support Specialist Kendra Patrick, a 33-year-old Social Worker Molly McGrew, a 32-year-old Marriage and Family Therapist Monica, a 31-year-old Elementary School Teacher Ryland Longoni, a 29-year-old Commercial Insurance, and Real Estate agent Amber Wilder, a 34-year-old Flight Attendant Quincy Sutton, a 36-year-old Gym Owner, and Fitness Coach Wendi Kong, a 28-year-old aerospace engineer

However, it is worth noting that Bliss Poureetezadi might be returning to the show's yet-unaired episode 6.

Why Bliss Poureetezadi might return in Love is Blind episode 6?

Civil defense attorney Zack Goytowski got engaged to Irina in episode 4 of Love is Blind after he chose Irina over Bliss. Throughout his pod experience, he connected with both the ladies but by the end of his time in the pods, he felt that he could trust Irina more. He was also hurt when Bliss mentioned that his choice on the show would determine the kind of person he was.

Irina and Zack headed to Mexico for their vacation after a very awkward first meeting, where Irina refused to let Zack kiss her. They also did not spend much time together and Irina flirted with Paul in front of Zack. They ultimately chose to break up in episode 5 and returned home as single people.

Both of them were laughing after separating and Zach confessed that he had been thinking about Bliss the entire time. He also mentioned that he hated sleeping in the same bed as Irina as they were living like an old couple who hated each other. After returning, Zack met Bliss in person and told her that he made the wrong choice and added that they both knew that he had done so.

The episode ended on a cliffhanger but based on the show's trailer, Irina will be replaced by Bliss in the upcoming episodes.

Other couples on Love is Blind season 4

Apart from Zack and Irina, four other couples also went to Mexico on their honeymoon following their 10-day pod experience. They include the following couples -

Tiffany and Brett

Chelsea and Kwame

Micah and Paul

Jackie and Marshall

Tiffany and Brett were the first couple to get engaged in the pods even though the former fell asleep when Brett was professing his love for her.

Kwame was dumped by Micah in the pods and ultimately returned to Chelsea, with whom he was initially connected, and the two got engaged. However, Chelsea got jealous when Kwame and Micah flirted during their vacation.

Micah fell for Kwame in the pods very quickly and wasn't very happy with the connection Kwame had with Chelsea. However, she also connected with Paul, with whom she later got engaged.

Jackie almost caused a fight in the men’s living quarters as she connected with both Marshall and Josh. She ultimately chose the former and went to Mexico with him. However, the Love is Blind star was very scared about her family not accepting Marshall and ended up crying in a closed closet.

The next three episodes of Love is Blind season 4 will be released on Netflix on Friday, March 31 at 3:01 am ET.

