Love is Blind star Kwame Appiah's Instagram video on "racism and bigotry" leaves internet aghast: "Focus on your behaviour"

Netflix has already released the first five episodes of Love Is Blind season 4, and fans have raised concerns over Kwame Appiah's interactions with Micah.

However, things seem to have taken a wrong turn, as Kwame recently took to Instagram to talk about the "really nasty" and "inhumane" comments he's been receiving.

Kwame shared an Instagram video in which he referred to the reaction he is receiving online. He stated in the video:

"Opinions are warranted. Opinions on me, they're OK. But there's definitely a level that should not be breached. That's when the opinions that you have go toward deepened levels of hate, racism or bigotry."

Adding to this, he mentioned that social media users should "cut that out." He wrote in the caption:

"Waking up to some really nasty messages, so I'll share 1 with you all. You're all entitled to your opinion, and reflection on the show. But, waking up to multiple messages like this, is NOT okay. Things like this are inhumane, and we've gotta do better."

However, his video seems to have had the opposite effect on the show's fans, who highlighted issues with Kwame's behavior in response to his post.

Kwame Appiah was criticized by fans for being disrespectful in Love is Blind season 4

Ever since Kwame Appiah posted the video on his Instagram account, fans have been pointing out his behavior on the show as well as the "disrespect" he has shown to other cast members.

While Kwame continues to receive backlash from fans of the show, his fellow castmates took to their social media handles to defend him.

Jackie Bonds posted an Instagram story saying:

"This is wild. Racism is disgusting and will never be tolerated. [Kwame] is a STRONG BLACK MAN. He deserves respect love and peace."

Additionally, Micah shared an Instagram story in which she spoke about the issue and the hate she has been receiving.

"Despite all of the lovely wishes, I am indeed still alive. Threats, insults, bigotry, and just vile comments are entirely inappropriate. We are real people, doing the best we can just like you, and we are not always perfect but we learn from these moments and move forward to be better in the future."

Paul Peden and Zack Goytowsi also took a stand in an Instagram post thanking those who are supporting the Love Is Blind cast members and standing up to the hate they are receiving.

Why fans are trolling Micah Lussier and Kwame Appiah of Love Is Blind

It started when Micah and Kwame were in the pods sharing a connection, but as the Love Is Blind season progressed, each of them chose a different person to continue their journey with. Nevertheless, when they met outside the pods, they had an intense conversation that was captured by the camera.

Micah confessed to Kwame during the cast's trip to Mexico:

“I, like, love [Paul] so much but I had such a hard time equating [his voice and face], but with you, I feel like it fits like a little glove. I really do care about you as a person and the connection we made. I still, like, think about you [and] I hope the best for you. I just want you to be happy.”

Seeing them both talking to each other didn't sit well with Chelsea.

Fans pointed out that the conversation was too intimate for the ex-spouses while the fiancés were still there. Chelsea, Kwame's Love is Blind fiancée, stated that there is no "bad blood" between her and Micah during an interview with people.

She also explained that other contestants on Love Is Blind season 4 are also dating multiple people in the pods at the same time, which is part of the journey. Likewise, she expressed that she was okay with Micah and Kwame's connection.

