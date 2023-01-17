Meet the cast of Netflix’s Bling Empire: New York 2023

Netflix is set to air Bling Empire: New York on January 20, 2023, at 3.01 am ET. Dorothy Wang, a known face of the series' earlier installments, will head to New York to showcase the lifestyles of South Asian billionaires for the spinoff. The third season of its parent reality series, Bling Empire, premiered in October last year.

The official synopsis of the reality series, as released by Netflix, states:

"A new cast of stylish Asian American socialites flaunts their fortunes — and fashions — while bringing the drama and living it up in New York City."

As such, Wang will explore the opulent, extravagant, and dramatic lives of affluent, super-rich Asian Americans in the city. Eight episodes will make up the first season of the series, with 35-minute durations for each episode.

In addition, the series' official teaser on Netflix provides an overview of the competitive mentality among Asian elites in New York. CEOs, tastemakers, billionaires, and influencers throng the ultra-rich fringe of the metropolis for an opulent lifestyle.

A total of seven cast members are set to feature in the upcoming series. This article will take a look at the lives of the cast members slated to debut in the first season of the same.

Bling Empire: New York cast sees several big names such as Dorothy Wang, Deborah Hung, and Blake Abbie, among others

1) Dorothy Wang (@dorothywang)

Born in Beverly Hills, 34-year-old Dorothy Wang is the daughter of Taiwanese-born entrepreneur and billionaire Roger Wang, the former CEO of the real estate company Golden Eagle International Group, which is located in eastern China. A travel enthusiast by heart, Wang works for the real estate sector under the firm The Agency.

Besides being a socialite, Dorothy Wang is the owner of the champagne company Rich and Bubbly and a jewelry business venture, Fabuluxe. According to a report from Celebrity Net Worth, she has a net worth of roughly $10 million.

The reality star has been featured in several shows over the years, including Rich Kids of Beverly Hills (2014-2016), Famously Single (2017), and Fetch Me a Date (2019). She was also a cast member in the second season of Bling Empire, which premiered in May last year.

2) Tina Leung (@tinaleung)

Next in the cast lineup is Tina Leung, a 40-year-old model who is a blogger and fashion stylist. Presently, she divides her time between her ventures in Hong Kong and New York City.

As per Business of Fashion, Leung was born in Hong Kong and raised in Los Angeles. She attended Bates College in Maine before deciding to major in acting at Bristol University. Following that, the fashion enthusiast partnered with prestigious companies such as Loewe, Valentino, and Topshop. Leung also launched a designer vintage retail service called Era.

3) Blake Abbie (@blakeabbie)

Blake Abbie is a fashion editor and reality star who made his debut in the industry as a photography assistant. Additionally, he is the editor-at-large of the indie fashion magazine A Magazine Curated and System Magazine.

He appeared in the 2018 Chinese movie titled Meteor Garden as an actor. According to Mixed Asian Media, Abbie is a Canadian celebrity with Chinese and Scottish ancestry and is claimed to have spent childhood summers in Hong Kong.

He used to hang out with Tiffany Hsu, Bryanboy, and Susie Bubble, but these days he prefers to romp around New York City with his Bling Empire bestie Wang. At the 2022 New York Fashion Week, Abbie made his runway debut for designer Peter Do.

4) Lynn Ban (@lynn_ban)

Born in Singapore, Lynn Ban is a famous name in the jewelry sector. The celebrity debuted her first line of fine jewelry in 2011, with pieces that featured motifs such as thorns, sickle blades, and more.

Her line became popular right away, and it was sold at several stores, including Barneys, Maxfield, Dover Street Market, Net-a-Porter, among others. Additionally, celebrities like Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and Nicki Minaj sported her creations.

Ban was unfortunately forced to take a break due to the pandemic. For a brief period of time, she concentrated on creating personalized projects for her individual clientele. According to Vogue, she later branched out into resort wear, creating a kaftan and a men's capsule line for the Como hotel chain.

5) Stephen Hung (@stephenhungofficial)

63-year-old millionaire businessman Stephen Hung founded SH Capital Group, his private investment company, in 1992. In Macau, he serves as vice-chairman of Rio Entertainment Group. As per Celebrity Net Worth, he has a fortune of about US$400 million.

Despite being a brilliant businessman, his grandiose hotel project, The 13, failed in 2018 due to delays and overly optimistic budgets, causing him to incur significant losses. The five-star hotel was supposed to have 200 spacious suites, butler services available around-the-clock, a fleet of Rolls-Royce Phantom cars, and more.

6) Deborah Hung (@deborahhung)

39-year-old Deborah Valdez-Hung, Stephen Hung's wife, is of Mexican origin. Her lengthy modeling career and ownership of the Asian and European modeling agency Dreamodels are the main sources of her fortune.

Her line of work places her at the center of the high fashion world, which is why her fans can frequently see the 39-year-old sitting in the front row at international fashion shows and posing for pictures with well-known designers.

In addition to being a lawyer and businesswoman, Hung is a mainstay in the high fashion industry. She enjoys flying on private aircraft and driving her hot pink Rolls-Royce, which has a customized license plate. Interestingly, she is good friends with many big names in the industry, including David Beckham and Salma Hayek.

Deborah and Stephen have two children together, named Ivan and Sean.

7) Richard Chang (@chairman_chang)

Last but not least, Richard Chang is the chief growth officer of the wellness and regenerative medicine firm Hudson Medical. A graduate of New York University, he held the position of director at Hasten Beds and director of merchandising planning at Calvin Klein.

Chang is a philanthropist who, in addition to traveling and attending prestigious events, is currently raising money for a non-profit organization called the Lustgarten Foundation: Pancreatic Cancer Research. This is done to support his 74-year-old mother, who is currently battling pancreatic cancer.

He also mentioned how he "struggled to breathe and stay alive" as a young child. Due to his circumstance, Chang was given the name "bao bei," which means "small precious" in Chinese.

His age and wealth haven't been made public yet.

Bling Empire: New York 2023 premieres this Friday at 3.01 am ET only on Netflix.

