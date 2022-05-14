Calvin Klein pregnant man ad sparks online debate

On May 8, Calvin Klein shared its Mother's Day special advertisement campaign. It showcased a pregnant transgender man showing off his baby bump. Since the post gained traction on social media, netizens have had various reactions to the same.

The renowned clothing brand gained traction with its campaign featuring Roberto Bete, a pregnant trans man who was to give birth to baby Noah. His transgender girlfriend, Erica Feeha, was also present in the shoot.

The couple posed wearing the brand's signature underwear, black boxer shorts, and white ribbon panties with the same design. As Roberto showed his belly to the camera, he declared:

"We can reproduce biologically or from the heart… our place is to love and be loved".

In the Instagram post, the clothing brand wrote in the caption:

"Today, in support of women and mothers around the world, we highlight the reality of new families."

The photo carousel also included several photos of single mothers and interracial couples.

Why did the internet blast the Calvin Klein Mother's Day advertisement?

Although pregnancy has become increasingly common among transgender men, some of Calvin Klein's followers responded negatively to the campaign. Netizens wrote that they would not shop from the brand again following the campaign.

Some misinformed netizens wrote in the comments that it was biologically impossible for men to get pregnant. Other comments that flooded the social media post included:

"Women give birth not men."

Another comment read:

"Unfollow the brand."

With misinformation spread via the advertisement campaign, some followers raised a valid point and targeted the company for manufacturing clothing in countries where the LGBTQ community could be punished or killed for their sexuality.

The company's parent brand PVH has employees positioned in countries like Malaysia and Sri Lanka, where those who take part in same-sex relationships can still face prison.

Reacting to the controversial campaign, a few tweets read:

Nigelisback @AlexAnd09667880

It seems everybody is as disgusted as I am and everybody has the same intention; to never buy their brand again.

🤮 f****** loons!

They say any publicity is good publicity, not this time Josephine! 🤦‍♂️ Spoken to quite a few people today re. the @CalvinKlein ‘pregnant man’.It seems everybody is as disgusted as I am and everybody has the same intention; to never buy their brand again.🤮 f****** loons!They say any publicity is good publicity, not this time Josephine! 🤦‍♂️ Spoken to quite a few people today re. the @CalvinKlein ‘pregnant man’.It seems everybody is as disgusted as I am and everybody has the same intention; to never buy their brand again.🤮 f****** loons!They say any publicity is good publicity, not this time Josephine! 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/YMZYwWNOZW

Not Filtering @Having_Say @chicklet_40 @CalvinKlein REAL men can’t get pregnant and any trans “man” that truly wanted to be a man would not get pregnant either. While sales to me would not be missed, this is enough to make me never buy your clothes again. @chicklet_40 @CalvinKlein REAL men can’t get pregnant and any trans “man” that truly wanted to be a man would not get pregnant either. While sales to me would not be missed, this is enough to make me never buy your clothes again.

TheOracle @TheOrac93482874

Especially now that they are embracing the myth of the pregnant man.

I’d sooner go commando. Pamela @45Spammy I won’t be spending any more of my money with ‘woke’ company Calvin Klein. What do y’all think? I won’t be spending any more of my money with ‘woke’ company Calvin Klein. What do y’all think? https://t.co/CupyqkBhKC Never have, never will wear Calvin Klein underwear.Especially now that they are embracing the myth of the pregnant man.I’d sooner go commando. twitter.com/45spammy/statu… Never have, never will wear Calvin Klein underwear.Especially now that they are embracing the myth of the pregnant man. I’d sooner go commando. twitter.com/45spammy/statu…

Joseph @Joe_AA83 @Lauren_Southern Probably time to end the world after that pregnant man Calvin Klein commercial @Lauren_Southern Probably time to end the world after that pregnant man Calvin Klein commercial

E. Zack Lee @PlatonicDialog The same ppl pro life are mad about Calvin Klein putting a pregnant trans man in their ad…so you want pregnancy on your terms only huh middle aged “religious” white America?



Y’all like yalls pregnancy blonde, white heterosexual and in prairie dresses huh? The same ppl pro life are mad about Calvin Klein putting a pregnant trans man in their ad…so you want pregnancy on your terms only huh middle aged “religious” white America? Y’all like yalls pregnancy blonde, white heterosexual and in prairie dresses huh?

Richard Danna @rickdanna4719 So calvin Klein is going to try and corner the pregnant man market by using a preggo male in their advertising? That's gotta be millions of potential new customers, right? Who is allowing big businesses to listen to this foolishness. Madison Avenue is truly MAD. So calvin Klein is going to try and corner the pregnant man market by using a preggo male in their advertising? That's gotta be millions of potential new customers, right? Who is allowing big businesses to listen to this foolishness. Madison Avenue is truly MAD.

John 1776 Cardillo @johncardillo The Calvin Klein pregnant man stupidity is demonic and disgusting. The Calvin Klein pregnant man stupidity is demonic and disgusting.

As several netizens continued to slam the brand for its latest campaign, some found it unique and were glad to see the brand raise awareness of transgender pregnancies. A few comments under the Instagram post read:

Brand supporters applaud them for the campaign 1/2 (Image via calvinklein/Instagram)

Brand supporters applaud them for the campaign 2/2 (Image via calvinklein/Instagram)

Calvin Klein responds to backlash

The brand took to its Instagram comment section, expressing that it would not tolerate "hateful statements":

"We embrace this platform as an inclusive and respectful environment for individualism and self-expression. At Calvin Klein, we tolerate everything except intolerance — any intolerant commentary will be removed, and any accounts issuing hateful statements may be blocked."

The lingerie brand added that they "look forward to continuing a positive and inclusive dialogue" with their community of followers.

