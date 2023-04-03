How did the Chelsea, Kwame, and Micah love triangle come about? Love is Blind season 4 stars break their silence

The fourth season of Love is Blind has made quite a few headlines since its premiere on March 24, 2023. While the season has only aired the first episodes, there has been quite a lot of drama on Love is Blind season 4. Amidst all this, one of the most-talked-about contestants was Kwame Appaiah, who is engaged to Chelsea Griffin but also seemed to have feelings for Micah Lussier.

In the pods, Kwame developed strong connections with both Chelsea and Micah. While his connection with Micah grew stronger the more they talked, she asked him to take things slowly, eventually breaking up with him to get engaged to Paul Peden.

After some emotional scenes, tears, and heartbreak, Kwame acknowledged his connection with Chelsea, who was always there for him. He then went on to propose to her and she accepted it.

However, that isn't where things ended for Micah and Kwame.

After all the Love is Blind couples reached Mexico for their honeymoon, Kwame and Micah exchanged some flirty comments at a pool party. As they sat by themselves in front of the rest of the cast, Kwame told Micah that he still held her in a special place in his heart.

Needless to say, Kwame and Micah were relentlessly trolled on social media for their behavior. However, Kwame opened up to US Weekly about his experience on Love is Blind and said that pod relationship with someone is very different than the actual relationship with the same person.

The Love is Blind contestant also spoke about Micah and said that the two of them had a great relationship in the pods. He noted that was what he meant by "she has a special place" in his heart. Kwame added that he knew in his "soul" that there was no chance that he and Micah would go beyond that and have anything that was of value to each other as "human beings [and] as people who are in love..”

Love Is Blind contestant Micah Lussier also shared her feelings about Kwame Appiah

Meanwhile, Micah opened up about her feelings for Kwame and her decision to get engaged to Paul. She also spoke about her difficulties in connecting Paul's voice to his physical presence.

During an interview, the Love is Blind contestant said that when she chose Paul, she chose him all the way and never regretted her decision or looked back on it. She added that she believes Kwame and Chelsea also got engaged "for a reason." Speaking about her former Love is Blind connection, Micah said that Kwame was a great person who will always hold a special place in her heart.

Micah's fiancé, Paul told US Weekly that he wasn’t fazed by Micah and Kwame’s pod bond. Paul said that they were all very open with each other in the pods as well as in the men's lounge. He noted that it was obvious that everyone had good intentions and to have their best connection be the one they moved forward with.

However, Micah's flirtatious comments in Mexico were shocking not only to the contestants but also to the fans. As Chelsea mentioned in an interview with US Weekly, seeing Kwame get close to Micah at one point made her jealous.

She said that is is tough going on the show and knowing that the person they are falling in love with is also talking to multiple others. Noting that it wasn't for the "faint of the heart," Chelsea said that it was all part of the experience.

The Love is Blind season four contestant also said that it wasn't in her nature to insert herself in their conversations. She said that Micah and Kwame's closure was something that needed to happen for them. Chelsea also said that she respected her fiancé's journey and that she had no hard feelings toward Micah.

While the love triangle drama seems to be fizzling out, the series is yet to stream the remainder of its episodes, which will definitely have more drama coming up. In the upcoming episodes, the couples will be seen adjusting to their regular lives and getting ready to marry their partners. Whether they marry each other or not, the series is sure to bring out a lot of drama that fans are anticipating.

The first eight episodes of Love is Blind season 4 are currently streaming on Netflix, and the streamer will release episodes 9, 10, and 11, on April 7, 2023.

