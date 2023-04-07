What time will Love is Blind Season 4 episodes 9,10, 11 air on Netflix? Details explored

Love is Blind season 4 episodes 9, 10 and 11 will be released by Netflix on Friday, April 7 at 03:01 am ET. The show features 5 couples who get engaged after connecting emotionally in audio-connected pods without seeing each other. With just a few days left until the wedding, the five engaged couples will be on their toes to plan for the big day.

The short teaser for the upcoming episodes of Love is Blind hints at a lot of drama, romance and even a possible heartbreak. Jackie, who connected with Josh in the pods but chose Marshall over him, will be seen getting confused between the two men.

The couple is already facing a big argument and, as seen in the teaser, they might fight again. Jackie hugs Marshall and asks him to "just love" her, but the latter is more interested in knowing her final answer. She also meets Josh just a few days before her wedding, where he tells her,

"Losing you is my biggest regret, I do love you."

Marshall can be seen walking into the wedding venue smiling in the teaser, which means that Jackie might just go through with the wedding.

What to expect from Love is Blind season 4 episodes 9, 10 and 11?

This week's episodes of Love is Blind will showcase the partners buying wedding dresses for their big day and getting nervous about the final decision. As seen in the previous seasons, the couples might have to spend the last night apart to reflect on their engagement journey.

Brett will organize a special date for his partner Tiffany. In the promo, fans can see a beautiful set-up of flowers and many photos of Tiffany. Micah and Paul will also enjoy a different kind of date as they make their wedding rings together. Paul says in the promo,

"I know that I Love You. I know that we want the same things out of life."

Chelsea will become very emotional after finding her dream dress but grows concerned about Kwame's mother's disapproval. She asks him in the promo if he would marry her without his mother's blessing. Bliss' parents will also not give her the blessing to marry Zack but will walk her down the aisle.

In the promo, she tries to convince her father that she is in love with Zack but he thinks that Bliss is fooling herself. Bliss herself will get concerned about the fact that her parents and Zack's parents are divorced, wondering if they should change their minds about having a wedding.

In an exclusive clip from US Weekly, Tiffany and Brett can be seen talking about their wedding plans. Tiffany gets emotional as she feels that the wedding preparation is “all too much.” She also gets concerned about inviting her mother to the town.

Brett comforts her after her breakdown, telling her that her feelings are valid amidst their unconventional engagement.

It is unclear if any of the weddings will be shown in Love is Blind episode 11. The finale of the series will be released on Friday, April 14 which will feature the couples telling their partners if they want to marry them or end their engagement in front of all of their family members and friends.

Post the wedding, the Love is Blind cast members will assemble one last time for the live reunion on Sunday, April 17 at 8 pm ET.

