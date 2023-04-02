"Marshall is red flags": Fans shocked after Marshall calls Jackie a "project" on Love is Blind season 4

The honeymoon period ended early for one Love is Blind couple in episode 8 as Jackie and Marshall got into a heated argument.

Jackie asked Marshall to become more aggressive and initiate s*x, which the latter felt was an insult. He thought that Jackie was implying that he was not man enough, and moved out of the house temporarily.

When he returned to their shared apartment, Jackie also said that she was going to pack her stuff. Marshall tried to stop her and defended himself by saying that he was always trying to create a mood while she did nothing to seduce him. He also reminded his fiancé that she had never been in a committed relationship, so this is what it looked like.

Jackie was further shocked when Marshall called her a “project” and said that he saw “potential” in her. He thought that Jackie would “come around” at some point but later on defended himself by saying:

"I see you as someone who I can uplift and empower… this is what a marriage is."

Jackie felt that Marshall was treating her like a puppet but hugged him later on. Love is Blind fans were shocked by Marshall's statement and called him out for having "red flags."

Love is Blind fans feel Marshall is toxic

Jackie hugged Marshall at the time but the pair did not know how to move forward in their relationship. They also arrived separately at the party and discussed their issues with other cast members. Love is Blind fans felt that Marshall had a "savior complex."

Tinglin’ n Clappin’ @rastafaryeye Jackie and Marshall aint making it. And I’m sure Jackie is not gonna let go of thar project line #LoveIsBlind Jackie and Marshall aint making it. And I’m sure Jackie is not gonna let go of thar project line #LoveIsBlind

𝑴𝓪𝒓 @CurlyMufasa206 People are hyper focused on Jackie’s toxicity but Marshall is toxic too. He’s a sweetheart but he has a savior complex and acts as if he should be rewarded for being nice with good behavior he chooses women like Jackie because he sees them as projects. #loveisblind People are hyper focused on Jackie’s toxicity but Marshall is toxic too. He’s a sweetheart but he has a savior complex and acts as if he should be rewarded for being nice with good behavior he chooses women like Jackie because he sees them as projects. #loveisblind https://t.co/bzQxrg5cd6

The Truth @Nayaaaa_P #loveisblind Damn I was about to say Jackie could swing Marshall but then I saw that project shyt & I was like ehhh #LoveIsBlindS4 Damn I was about to say Jackie could swing Marshall but then I saw that project shyt & I was like ehhh #LoveIsBlindS4 #loveisblind

Jos @Just_Josss Marshall was weird for calling Jackie a project like he thinks he’s better than her. #loveisblind Marshall was weird for calling Jackie a project like he thinks he’s better than her. #loveisblind

The Romance Pod @iasked4romance #LoveIsBlindS4 #loveisblind4 #LIB Marshall calling her a “project with potential” made me feel some kinda way. Like it’s an honest reflection of dating but y’all are engaged to be married I feel like you shouldn’t wanna marry a project. Idk though, what say you? #loveisblind Marshall calling her a “project with potential” made me feel some kinda way. Like it’s an honest reflection of dating but y’all are engaged to be married I feel like you shouldn’t wanna marry a project. Idk though, what say you? #loveisblind #LoveIsBlindS4 #loveisblind4 #LIB

Eva @__reik0 I don’t trust Marshall. Sorry not sorry 🤷🏽‍♀️ he really called Jackie a project and said he goes for women like her #loveisblind it’s giving predator. I don’t trust Marshall. Sorry not sorry 🤷🏽‍♀️ he really called Jackie a project and said he goes for women like her #loveisblind it’s giving predator.

Kesha🌻 @RealOneLois Hold on … Marshall said he saw Jackie as a project ????????????? Chyyyyyyy #LoveIsBlind Hold on … Marshall said he saw Jackie as a project ????????????? Chyyyyyyy #LoveIsBlind

ari. @ilikesiestas

#LoveIsBlind Marshall is giving controlling vibes. The project comment, the pressuring of Jackie to put on his jacket when she didn't want to . . . something doesn't feel right. Marshall is giving controlling vibes. The project comment, the pressuring of Jackie to put on his jacket when she didn't want to . . . something doesn't feel right. #LoveIsBlind

Josh tried to flirt with Jackie in Love is Blind episode 8

At Chelsea’s birthday party, Jackie and Marshall arrived separately and revealed that they had a falling out. Josh, who almost fought for Jackie in the pods, was also invited to the party and immediately started to stir the pot between the couple. He seemed drunk and told Jackie that he loved her.

He also called Marshall “Mr. MBA Cryboy,” accusing him of flirting with all the girls in the pods. Josh asked Jackie why she used to talk to him in the pods. Jackie replied that they had a connection but never talked about their emotions.

Josh clarified that he cared about her and asked her to "pick" him if she was not going to marry Marshall. The episode ended on a cliffhanger, where Josh asked Jackie about her intentions to really marry Marshall.

Before their fight, the couple bonded well and Marshall's parents even gave them their blessing for the wedding. Jackie's parents, however, were not so sure about such a marriage.

Tune into the next three episodes of Love is Blind, which release on Netflix on Friday, April 7, to see if Jackie and Marshall are able to get over their big fight.

Poll : 0 votes