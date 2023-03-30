"You sent me and Avery through hell": Jojo Siwa and Katie Mills drama explained as latter slams viral 'clout chasing' TikTok

Katie Mills recently responded to ex Jojo Siwa's viral TikTok in which she called out her former partners for 'clout-chasing' and 'love-bombing'. Mills slammed the Dance Moms star in a retort shared on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, on TikTok.

19-year-old Siwa came out as gay in January 2021 and has since publicly dated several people, including Mills and Avery Cyrus. On Tuesday, she shared a TikTok where she was seen dodging a number of red flags, hinting that she was happy to have ended her former relationships.

The post soon went viral, garnering over 2.9 million views and 161,000 likes. However, not everyone was impressed with the video, including Katie Mills, who clapped back at Jojo Siwa in a heated post.

Katie Mills tells Jojo Siwa to "knock it off" and "leave (them) alone"

Unhappy with Siwa's video, Katie Mills, another TikTok influencer who briefly dated Siwa, shared a TikTok on the same day responding to the dancer. She began by questioning Siwa's reasoning behind the claims and added:

"I’m done being quiet. You hold a lot of power, you and your platform... "

She brought up Siwa's past with Avery Cyrus and remarked that Siwa put them both "through hell for months" without any explanation, before reinstating:

"You know we weren't love-bombers or clout-chasers."

Katie then brought up a few places from their time together that Jojo wanted to visit, including going to Hollywood Boulevard, Disney, and a Lakers game. She then asserted that she never posted anything on social media without consent from the So You Think You Can Dance judge, adding that she has text receipts to prove her claims.

Mills then remarked:

"Everything was starting to die. Everything was starting to be quiet, but now that you posted a video like this coming at us we're getting the DMs back, the comments back. Knock it off!"

She concluded her response by adding that both she and Avery cannot defend themselves against the vast fanbase that Jojo Siwa has, asking her to "stop attacking them," and "leave them alone."

Jojo Siwa's history with Mills and Cyrus

Mills was briefly linked with Jojo Siwa around December 2021 to January 2022 when the two were seen attending an NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns together. They also posted several videos together which have since been deleted.

The dancer started dating Avery Cyrus in September 2022 and in December of the same year, the latter confirmed that they had gone their separate ways, with Jojo breaking up with her.

Following their split, Siwa was seen on her mother's Instagram story ranting about her former partners when her mother asked her why she was mad. Siwa then answered that it was because she was "used for clout," and added:

"I got tricked into being told that I was loved...And I got f**king played."

While Mills' response has shocked fans, many have voiced their support for her. Meanwhile, Siwa has not yet commented on Mills' TikTok video.

