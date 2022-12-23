WATCH: JoJo Siwa seemingly accuses Avery Cyrus of using her for "views" and "clout" after breakup in Instagram video

In a video posted by JoJo Siwa's mother, Jessalynn Siwa, on her Instagram stories, the singer appears to call out an ex for using her for views and clout.

The video, which has since been taken down, has gone viral and garnered several views and shares, leaving people wondering who Siwa was talking about. Since then, it has become clear that she is making a reference to Avery Cyrus, her recent ex-girlfriend.

Avery Cyrus is a social media star who rose to fame on TikTok and is known for her lipsync videos and everyday life clips in sketch form. She is 22 years old, was born in Colleyville, Texas, and has over 7 million followers on TikTok. Avery is also known for her relationship with Siwa from Dance Moms.

JoJo Siwa broke up with Cyrus on December 17, initial reports stated it was amicable

Just three months after their relationship began, JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus called it quits and made the announcement on TikTok. The caption to the video explained that they were better off as friends and that they still had their whole lives ahead of them to figure things out. Cyrus is 22, whereas Siwa is 19. The caption read:

“We decided that we are better off as friends. We are both so young and still just trying to figure our stuff out! 💞"

The split has now turned sour as JoJo Siwa was seen ranting about Avery in a video posted by Jessalynn Siwa on her Instagram story. Siwa is seen pacing and smiling hysterically, claiming that Avery was using her for followers and to gain clout. She said:

"I got used for views... and for clout. And I got tricked into being told I was loved and I got f*cking played.”

Meanwhile, Avery Cyrus responded in a statement to E! News, claiming that she is unaware of what was going on and that she was confused about Siwa's comments against her. She shared her point of view by saying:

“From my perspective, me and JoJo left on great terms and are still friends. The relationship was very real, and I have nothing but love for JoJo and her family. I’m still very hurt that JoJo broke up with me. And I’m saddened and confused by the situation.”

JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus started off as friends, making videos together on social media. It wasn't until September 2022 that they went public with their romantic relationship. The pair were seen documenting their relationship throughout the fall season, from posing in a photo booth at a Chuck E. Cheese to their red carpet debut on the opening night of Alanis Morissette’s musical, Jagged Little Pill.

In October 2022, Cyrus asked Siwa to be her girlfriend following an elaborate date at Disney World, Orlando. Three months later, the duo announced that their relationship had ended.

