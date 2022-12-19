When did JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus start dating? Couple announces split after three months of relationship

JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus have broken up after three months of being together.

Reports about the 19-year-old Nickelodeon star JoJo Siwa dating her TikTok creator girlfriend began surfacing on social media in August 2022. The couple made their relationship official soon after.

However, the two confirmed their breakup in a video shared by Cyrus on her TikTok page, where Siwa is presenting her with a “break up present.”

She says:

“This is my, ‘I’m sorry for breaking up with you present.’”

While the duo have been seen together a number of times in the Royal Caribbean holiday video, Avery confirmed the news by replying to a curious fan, where she explained how the former couple felt that they were better off as friends.

Talking about how the two are still young and are trying to “figure stuff out,” the couple formally announced their breakup.

Avery Cyrus claims that JoJo and Cyrus are "better off friends," as she replied to a curious fan, who wanted to know the reason behind the breakup. (Image via TikTok)

JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus confirmed their relationship in September 2022

After a month of teasing their relationship, the couple made it official in September 2022, when the two shared a TikTok video from Chuck E. Cheese. They could be seen hugging and cuddling in the photo booth. The two captioned the video:

“Happiest Girl”

Avery and JoJo declared their relationship in September 2022, by sharing a video on TikTok. (Image via TikTok)

However, prior to confirming their relationship, the two made a couple of videos together on YouTube and TikTok. At the time, JoJo also stated that Avery is a great “friend,” in one of her interviews with Talent Recap. She said:

“Avery has been a really good friend of mine for like six months now. She’s awesome, she’s literally the coolest and I’m really grateful to have her as a friend in my life. She’s a really really really good friend.”

Furthermore, after confirming their relationship status in September 2022, the two made their official red carpet debut on the opening night of Jagged Little Pill on September 14, 2022. After which, the two were seen off and on indulging in PDA around the city and on social media.

The two also celebrated their monthly anniversaries and shared some great clips on social media.

Prior to dating each other, Avery was dating fellow TikToker Soph Mosca, while JoJo Siwa was with Kylie Prew.

“Lmaooo not the breakup present”: Netizens react to JoJo Siwa’s breakup with Cyrus and the “breakup present”

After JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus made their relationship public a few months back, netizens were incredibly excited. However, the breakup has now brought in hilarious reactions because of the “breakup present” gift added in by the content creator. One social media user commented:

“Lmaooo not the breakup present.”

Netizens share hilarious reactions after Avery Cyrus shared the "breakup present" clip on TikTok. (Image via Tiktok)

Social media users comment on Avery Cyrus and JoJo Siwa breaking up after dating for 3 months. (Image via TikTok)

JoJo Siwa has not come out with a statement as of now regarding the breakup. At the same time, the two haven’t spoken about exactly why they decided to part ways.

