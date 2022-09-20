Everything to know about JoJo Siwa’s ex girlfriends as former Dance Moms contestant defends Chuck E. Cheese date with Avery Cyrus

Just after JoJo Siwa made her relationship with Avery Cyrus official on TikTok by sharing a video of the couple on a date at Chuck E. Cheese, the internet seemed to have exploded as the couple was massively trolled for going on a date to the arcade and entertainment center.

However, JoJo Siwa defended her date at Chuck E. Cheese with a video created as a TikTok stitch, replying to one of the TikTokers who made the video where the caption read:

“How I walk knowing I've never taken someone on a date to Chuck E. Cheese.”

JoJo Siwa is heard saying:

“You know what I love most about this? This girl woke up today and was like, 'You know what? I'm gonna hate on JoJo Siwa for taking Avery on a date to Chuck E. Cheese... as if I haven't been a giant toddler my whole life. It's my duty!”

JoJo Siwa captioned the video:

"Highly recommend Chuck E. Cheese."

In the video, Avery and JoJo were seen cozying up together, they even kissed in the end.

Has JoJo Siwa been in a relationship with Mark Bomtempo? Previous relationships of the dancer explored

JoJo Siwa, 19, rose to fame after she appeared on Dance Moms. The reality show made her a household name and got her a fan following on social media.

However, when it comes to her private life, JoJo Siwa has not spoken much about her previous relationships. However, the internet is a place where people, especially famous ones, cannot hide their relationships, affairs and flings.

JoJo made it official in June 2020 that she was taken. However, she did not reveal who she was dating at that point. Netizens, however, speculated that JoJo was dating her family friend, Elliot Brown.

However, JoJo later confirmed that she was not dating Brown. JoJo said in an interview:

“I will tell you this. It’s not Elliot. Elliot is a great kid, super nice, and he has been my family friend for — oh, my gosh since I was born. My mom’s known his mom longer than I’ve been alive. They’re always going to be my friends and always going to be a part of my life.”

However, in August 2020, she revealed that she was dating Mark Bomtempo, a popular TikToker and musician. The couple were together for a few months and called it quits in December 2020.

Later that month, JoJo came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. Speaking to People Magazine, she said:

“I never wanted my coming out to be a big deal. I’ve known since I was little. Technically, I would say that I am pansexual because that’s how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human.”

Later, in February 2021, JoJo announced that she was dating Kylie Prew, a social media influencer and entrepreneur. The couple met on a cruise ship and instantly became friends. After a year of friendship, the two started dating. At the time, JoJo declared their one-month anniversary through an Instagram post, where she wrote:

“She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world,” she posted on Instagram at the time. “And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more every day.”

However, the post was deleted by JoJo Siwa when the two broke up in October 2021. However, they got back together in May 2022. They made their relationship social media official once again by sharing a picture of them snuggled together in Disneyland. However, the couple broke up a few months later.

Reality show star JoJo Siwa has also been linked to Katie Mills, however, they did not confirm or deny their relationship.

JoJo is now dating Avery Cyrus, as the two made their relationship public in September 2022 after fans speculated that they were dating. The two keep posting pictures together, and seem so much in love.

However, controversy of Avery cheating on JoJo with Lundy is currently brewing. At the same time, JoJo, Avery and Lundy have not responded to the rumors on TikTok, and the lovebirds seem to be happy with one another.

