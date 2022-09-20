Who is Lundy? Avery Cyrus TikTok drama explained as netizens allege former “made out” with JoJo Siwa’s girlfriend

TikTok is flooded with videos where netizens are accusing Avery Cyrus of making out with Lundy. Avery Cyrus, the new girlfriend of popular American dancer JoJo Siwa, is being accused of cheating on the latter by hooking up with a minor.
Although the source of these speculations has not yet been confirmed, the videos accusing Avery have engulfed social media. However, the source of the speculation has not yet been confirmed. At the same time, videos of these accusations are getting millions of views where people are convinced that Cyrus has cheated on Siwa.
A TikToker created a video where the caption read:
Details about Lundy explored as rumors of her and Avery making out pick up pace
After JoJo Siwa made her and Avery's relationship official on social media, many TikTokers began accusing Avery of cheating on JoJo Siwa with a minor. People have been creating TikTok videos by speculating that Avery has also made out with Lundy recently. At the same time, many are questioning and wondering who she is.
Lundy is a popular social media personality who has been open about her sexual orientation and often makes videos on LGBTQ+ issues to raise more awareness. Apart from this, she owns a clothing brand called SPIL, which is LIPS spelled backward.
Born in Florida in 1998, Lundy is 24 years old and has been in a serious relationship with Cheyanne Taylor and Whitney Warn in the past. She has over 952K followers on TikTok and roughly 227K followers on Instagram. She is also known to make videos on her weight loss journey, which went viral on social media.
While many of her videos make headlines, this time, her making out with Avery has got both of them in deep waters, as the netizens cannot get over the fact that Cyrus cheated on Siwa.
The two recently shared a video where Cyrus and Siwa can be seen kissing and officiating their relationship on social media. However, days later, people started accusing Avery of hooking up with Lundy.
Netizens speculate that Lundy and Avery hooked up
Despite JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus looking happy in their relationship, the internet has pretty bad things to say about Cyrus, who is being accused of making out with a minor and hooking up with Lundy. One user tweeted and said:
TikTokers also seem to have lost their cool, as one of the users commented:
“She hooked up with a MINOR? And made out with Lundy at PLAYLIST??? I mean she’s already been cancelled. But DAMN.”
At the same time, another user reported that Avery made out with the minor when more than 10 girls were playing spin the bottle.
With more than 8 million followers on TikTok, Avery is an avid LGBTQ+ supporter and creates videos to educate and create awareness about the topic.