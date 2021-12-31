"That's disappointing": JoJo Siwa's rumored girlfriend Katie Mills under fire as old transphobic and Trump supporting tweets resurface online 

Polarizing facts have been discovered about Jojo Siwa's rumored girlfriend Katie Mills. Fans found some pro-Trump posts on Mills' Twitter account. She had also been guilty of liking anti-trans posts and cultural appropriation.

After a social media uproar, Mills decided to address the allegations in a Twitter thread. She explained how she grew up in a conservative environment and apologized for offending people with her words and actions. Her tweets also referred to trauma-related conversion therapy that she was forced to undergo.

Fans disappointed with JoJo Siwa's rumored girlfriend Katie Mills

Jojo Siwa and Katie Mills (Image via itsjojosiwa/Tiktok)

Jojo Siwa, who came out as a pans*xual in January 2021, is a role model for many closeted children. The star recently broke up with her long-term girlfriend Kylie Prew.

Siwa was recently seen with a new companion at the Lakers game, and fans speculate that the two are dating.

Since then, netizens dug through Katie Mills' social media posts and found some polarizing facts.

Mills appears to be a Donald Trump supporter and has posted multiple tweets supporting the politician. Trump is widely known to be an anti-LGBTQ personality.

A video posted by a TikTok user with the username @plainpastawithbutter shows Mills' retweet on November 7, 2020, which says:

"I'm sorry @realDonaldTrump we let you down."

Another Tiktoker posted a video with a screenshot of a tweet by Mills dated September 29, 2020, which said:

"Lord help us if Biden gets elected."

Mills had also tweeted:

"Trump won the presidency because he is not a politician. He is a fighter for the American people. And that is why he will win again."

The tweets have since been deleted.

Jojo Siwa's alleged new girlfriend had also liked a post in 2018, which had asked viewers to vote yes or no on the statement "Trans women are women." Where retweets meant a yes and like meant a no. Mills had chosen the latter option.

She is also accused of cultural appropriation for wearing cornrows as part of a Kendrick Lamar costume.

The aftermath of the exposé

After the social media uproar, Mills decided to post several tweets addressing the allegations. She explained that growing up in a conservative environment had led her to make those tweets. She further explained her experience of conversion therapy and apologized for the anti-trans behavior and cultural appropriation.

Katie Mills @katie_mills23 Pt1.

This will be the only time I address this issue. There is stuff that Trump did that I DO support, and there is stuff that I DID NOT support. It’s the same way for Biden. There’s stuff that he does that I DO support and there’s stuff that I DON’T support. Pt1. This will be the only time I address this issue. There is stuff that Trump did that I DO support, and there is stuff that I DID NOT support. It’s the same way for Biden. There’s stuff that he does that I DO support and there’s stuff that I DON’T support.

Katie Mills' twitter thread addressing the allegations(Image via @katie_mill23/Twitter)

Katie Mills' twitter thread addressing the allegations(Image via @katie_mill23/Twitter)

Fans were disappointed and have started questioning Jojo Siwa to see if she knew about Mills' alignment with the politician. Some took to social media to share their opinions.

Upset fans share their disappointment(Image via Defnoodles/Instagram)

A few Twitter users came to Mills' defense. Cassidy_dykstra, rumored to be someone close to Mills, replied to a mean tweet with her comment below:

sue @cassidy_dykstra @brennenbeckwith just because somebody has a different political view DOESNT MAKE THEM A BAD PERSON. don’t judge a book by its cover. katie is the sweetest girl i’ve met! @brennenbeckwith just because somebody has a different political view DOESNT MAKE THEM A BAD PERSON. don’t judge a book by its cover. katie is the sweetest girl i’ve met!

Mills was first seen with Siwa at the Lakers game, where Jae Crowder almost clashed with the YouTube star. She has appeared in a few of Siwa's TikTok since then. The two had also visited Disneyland together, as some discovered on Mills' VSCO account.

Also Read Article Continues below

Fans are eagerly awaiting Jojo Siwa's comments on the entire situation and whether the dating rumors are true.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee