Are Jojo Siwa and Meghan Trainor sisters? Bond explored as former makes history as youngest guest host on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

American reality show star and YouTuber JoJo Siwa recently experienced one of the biggest moments of her career. The 18-year-old internet sensation was given the opportunity to guest host on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The former Dance Moms contestant is the youngest guest host to appear on the popular show. JoJo Siwa interviewed her friend and rumored sister Meghan Trainer. The Grammy-award winning artist also made a donation of $100,000 to JoJo Siwa’s Childhood Cancer Foundation, which brought the latter to tears. Siwa exclaimed:

“This is gonna help so many kids…This is the biggest donation that we’ve had yet to the charity.”

The singer played a hilarious game of 'Speak Out' with JoJo Siwa on the show. The former also sang her new song Christman Coupon, a hit from her Christmas album, A Very Trainer Christmas.

Are JoJo Siwa and Meghan Trainer related?

The 28-year-old singer is not related to Siwa in any way. Trainer has no familial ties to JoJo Siwa’s mother or father, Jessalynn Siwa and Tom Siwa.

Fans of the two assumed they were related after they endlessly showcased their sisterly love on social media and the show. In Trainer’s earlier Instagram posts, she has called the Dancing With The Stars contestant her “baby sister” as well.

Trainer also posted a TikTok video of the two together with the popular “famous relative check” sound clip. However, the two are just really close friends.

Meghan Trainer has alos appeared on Siwa’s YouTube channel.

How did the two stars meet?

Siwa reportedly met Trainer when they were recording music in the same location. The two have been hanging out together since March 2020, and their followers witnessed their friendship blossom.

Siwa also appeared in Trainer’s I Believe In Santa music video, where she showcased her moves.

Reacting to the same, Siwa had stated in an interview:

“You literally made one of my dreams come true, dancing for a major artist. She asked me to be in the music video and I lost it! … I seriously love this video so much.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Since then, Meghan Trainer has also appeared in an episode of Siwas Dance Pop Revolution, alongside Siwa and her mother.

Edited by Siddharth Satish