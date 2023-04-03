"So un-sincere": Fans react after Love is Blind season 4 star Irina Solomonova makes a public apology

Irina Solomonova, who is a part of the Love is Blind season 4 cast, made a public apology on Instagram on Sunday, April 2, about her behavior in front of the camera. Irina and her co-star Micah Lussier were constantly seen making fun of other women on the show, even when they were crying or heartbroken.

They also played a big role in ending the relationship of their show partners (with whom they got engaged) with other romantic interests.

Their behavior got them into trouble and many fans labeled them as mean girls. In her two-minute-long video, Irina said that she waited a week to say something as she wanted to process everything before responding.

The 26-year-old businesswoman admitted that she behaved in an “immature and naive” way on set, mistreating other cast members who did not deserve it.

She noted that while she aimed to “add value” to the show, she did the exact opposite and the experience put a mirror in front of her. Claiming that something emotional happened to her at the time, Irina also apologized to her ex-fiancé Zack, with whom she was engaged for just a few days before the two broke up in Love is Blind episode 5.

Solomonova revealed that she has personally apologized to the cast and also felt sorry for the viewers who felt frustrated watching the show. She said that she is still “journeying” through the show and trying to figure out the person that she wants to be.

Love is Blind fans did not buy her apology and felt that she was being "un-sincere."

Love is Blind fans slam Irina as she apologizes for her "mean girl" behavior

Zack chose Irina over Bliss in the pods but soon realized his mistake when she refused to talk to him. Irina did not let Zack k*ss her and was seen flirting with Micah's partner Paul. They broke up before returning home after their vacation in Mexico.

Love is Blind fans felt that Irina's apology was not genuine and she was just trying to hold her laugh. Some fans also noticed that her apology was just like Micah's.

Micah also mentioned in her apology statement that she has privately apologized to the people she hurt and promised to do better in the future.

Hilary Banks @courtrenee_75 #LoveIsBlind Not Irina dropping a TikTok apology Not Irina dropping a TikTok apology 😬 #LoveIsBlind

Duchess Meghan 👑 @megatron_jones Irena’s apology on tiktok felt so insincere and like she wanted to laugh. Can’t stand her. #LoveIsBlind Irena’s apology on tiktok felt so insincere and like she wanted to laugh. Can’t stand her. #LoveIsBlind

Luscious413👸🐝♈ @Luscious413_ Irina puts out a public apology for her behavior on the show. Do y’all believe her or no? #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlind S4 Irina puts out a public apology for her behavior on the show. Do y’all believe her or no? #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindS4 https://t.co/vwSI0VJ9gr

Irina flirted with Micah's partner in front of the camera

Irina and Micah were caught laughing at castmate Amber, with whom Paul broke up to be with Micah. Irina snooped around other girls when they were consoling Amber and ran away after being caught. Irina also accused Bliss of creating a hostile environment in the girl’s room in front of Zack, when that was not the case.

In episode 6, Irina confessed in front of Micah that she was in fact flirting with Paul during her vacation with Zach.

The first 8 episodes of Love is Blind are now available on Netflix.

