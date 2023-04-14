Love is Blind season 4: Who said "I do" and who said "no" at the altar?

Netflix dropped the finale of Love is Blind season 4 on Friday, April 14 at 03:01 am ET. The episode saw the couples making their final decision over whether to wed their partner, with whom they fell in love without ever having met, or saying "I don't" at the altar. Four couples had to make this choice after spending 28 days in the real world.

The couples who got married are:

Chelsea and Kwame

Tiffany and Brett

Bliss and Zack

Paul said no to Micah at the wedding altar in front of her family and friends. Micah revealed that she was going to say yes to Paul if he had said, "I do."

Another couple from Love is Blind season 4, Jackie and Marshall, broke off their engagement in episode 10 after multiple fights. The former chose to date her partner Josh from the pods, and Marshall wished her luck for the same.

About the couples who reached the Love is Blind finale

Bliss and Zack

Zack broke up with Bliss in the pods and got engaged to Irina. However, after spending a few days with her, Zack realized that he did not like her and could not stop thinking about Bliss. The pair reconnected, and he proposed to her again. Bliss’ father was skeptical of their union, but they proved him wrong.

The couple said yes to each other at the altar and shared their first dance to the song I Hope You Dance.

Chelsea and Kwame

Chelsea and Kwame surprisingly said yes to each other at the wedding altar after multiple arguments. Kwame even confessed in front of the cameras that another Love is Blind cast member, Micah, had a special place in his heart and was upset that his mother was not on board with his engagement to Chelsea in such an unconventional way.

Despite all this, Kwame chose to marry Chelsea and said that he loved when they disagreed as it let them know "how strong they are."

Micah and Paul

Micah flirted with Kwame during her honeymoon but soon realized that she wanted to be with Paul. Her friends did not like Paul and even warned that "this isn’t it." The pair was also confused about their living arrangements, as Micah lived in Arizona and wanted to travel back and forth to Seattle.

Paul felt that the couple was not there yet and did not think that Micah had nurturing qualities to become a mother. He said no to Micah at the altar, leaving her heartbroken.

Tiffany and Brett

Tiffany and Brett were the first couple to get engaged in the Love is Blind pods, even after Tiffany fell asleep when Brett confessed his love for her. They did not get into any major arguments after the pods. After a small problem with Brett’s pants on their wedding day, the couple said yes to each other.

Brett said that Tiffany made him feel like a better man for their “future family.” Tiffany couldn’t hold back her tears as she expressed her love for Brett and mentioned that he “spoke to my soul.”

All episodes of Love is Blind season 4 are now available on Netflix. The reunion of the show will air live on Sunday, April 16 at 8 pm ET, where couples will explain their decisions on the show and give an update on their relationships.

