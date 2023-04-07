Love is Blind season 4 recently dropped three new episodes that saw the couples meet each other’s families and friends and decide whether or not they should make it down the altar.
However, in episode 8, Josh Demas, another contestant she had a strong connection with, made an appearance and told her to pick him if she’s unsure about Marshall. Episode 9 started with the couple returning from Chelsea's party and Jackie refusing to talk to Marshall about Josh.
Later in the episode, Jackie didn’t show up for the group dress fittings for the wedding and was instead seen meeting up with Josh, where the two talked about their experience getting to know one another while in the pods. She admitted to Josh about choosing the wrong person for her and the two shared a goodbye kiss.
Seeing this, fans on social media criticized Jackelina for her behavior towards her fiance and said that she didnn’t care about him.
Love is Blind season 4 fans take to Twitter to call Jackelina out on her behavior towards her fiance
Love is Blind season 4 dropped three new episodes on Friday, April 7, 2023, and saw the couples get to know each other more ahead of their weddings. In one of the episodes, Jackie broke up with Marshall by telling him that she didn’t want to be with him anymore. However, she refused to return the engagement ring that he gave her.
As such, fans took to Twitter to talk about the season 4 couple. Some felt that the two were not good for each other and that Marshall should get away from her since she lacked seriousness and called her toxic. One fan even stated that they’re “over Jackie” and that Marshall deserved better. They added that he was in the kitchen asking her how to be a better partner while she was annoyed and kept saying that she was tired.
A few fans commented that they went from loving Jackie in the pods to not being able to look at her on her TV. Meanwhile, several Twitter users claimed that the Love is Blind star needs help, further asking her to grow up.
Fans of the series also discussed her relationship with Josh Demas and said that she could have met up with Demas any day but chose to miss her wedding dress shopping. Others said that they were happy that the new couple's pictures got released because they know that Marshall is free.
Love is Blind season 4's first 11 episodes are available to stream on Netflix. The dating show will air the finale on April 14, 2023, at 3:01 am ET on the streaming platform.