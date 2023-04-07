Love is Blind season 4 recently dropped three new episodes that saw the couples meet each other’s families and friends and decide whether or not they should make it down the altar.

However, in episode 8, Josh Demas, another contestant she had a strong connection with, made an appearance and told her to pick him if she’s unsure about Marshall. Episode 9 started with the couple returning from Chelsea's party and Jackie refusing to talk to Marshall about Josh.

Later in the episode, Jackie didn’t show up for the group dress fittings for the wedding and was instead seen meeting up with Josh, where the two talked about their experience getting to know one another while in the pods. She admitted to Josh about choosing the wrong person for her and the two shared a goodbye kiss.

Seeing this, fans on social media criticized Jackelina for her behavior towards her fiance and said that she didnn’t care about him.

CatMiss Evergreen @graffitteee



#LoveIsBlind #LoveisBlind4 Gosh! Opening scene of episode 9 is already brutal…it’s clear Jackie doesn’t give one damn about Marshall! He’s hurting & she doesn’t even care! Wow! #LoveIsBlind S4 Gosh! Opening scene of episode 9 is already brutal…it’s clear Jackie doesn’t give one damn about Marshall! He’s hurting & she doesn’t even care! Wow! #LoveIsBlind #LoveisBlind4 #LoveIsBlindS4 https://t.co/ofMYerCe3V

Love is Blind season 4 fans take to Twitter to call Jackelina out on her behavior towards her fiance

Love is Blind season 4 dropped three new episodes on Friday, April 7, 2023, and saw the couples get to know each other more ahead of their weddings. In one of the episodes, Jackie broke up with Marshall by telling him that she didn’t want to be with him anymore. However, she refused to return the engagement ring that he gave her.

As such, fans took to Twitter to talk about the season 4 couple. Some felt that the two were not good for each other and that Marshall should get away from her since she lacked seriousness and called her toxic. One fan even stated that they’re “over Jackie” and that Marshall deserved better. They added that he was in the kitchen asking her how to be a better partner while she was annoyed and kept saying that she was tired.

:D @valcriee jackie never listens to him and always shuts him down i feel so bad not even 2 minutes into the new episode & i already feel so bad for marshalljackie never listens to him and always shuts him down i feel so bad #LoveIsBlind not even 2 minutes into the new episode & i already feel so bad for marshall 💔 jackie never listens to him and always shuts him down i feel so bad #LoveIsBlind

Leo @noxicologist



#LoveIsBlind A lousy communicator is always a red flag. Marshal from Love is Blind needs to leave Jackie. It’s clear she’s the problem. A terrible communicator dating a good communicator is a recipe for disaster. A lousy communicator is always a red flag. Marshal from Love is Blind needs to leave Jackie. It’s clear she’s the problem. A terrible communicator dating a good communicator is a recipe for disaster. #LoveIsBlind

Nwamaka ✨ @LoveWammie Yeah I’m over Jackie. Marshall deserve better. He in the kitchen asking how he can be a better partner for you and reassurance that you still in it but Jackie is annoyed and keep saying she tired. #LoveIsBlind Yeah I’m over Jackie. Marshall deserve better. He in the kitchen asking how he can be a better partner for you and reassurance that you still in it but Jackie is annoyed and keep saying she tired. #LoveIsBlind

Fans believe that Jackie is fake (Image via Twitter/@almightyxace)

A few fans commented that they went from loving Jackie in the pods to not being able to look at her on her TV. Meanwhile, several Twitter users claimed that the Love is Blind star needs help, further asking her to grow up.

Fans of the series also discussed her relationship with Josh Demas and said that she could have met up with Demas any day but chose to miss her wedding dress shopping. Others said that they were happy that the new couple's pictures got released because they know that Marshall is free.

millennialtv @millennialtvluv I went from loving Jackie in the pods to not even being able to look at her on my tv #LoveIsBlind the betrayal is real I went from loving Jackie in the pods to not even being able to look at her on my tv #LoveIsBlind the betrayal is real

joseph villarroel @friezsnake I think I want to skip that Jackie and Marshall altar because if that photo and her in that group chat is real then what's the point #LoveIsBlind I think I want to skip that Jackie and Marshall altar because if that photo and her in that group chat is real then what's the point #LoveIsBlind

ari @aridadonnnnn #LoveisBlind4 I’m just happy those pics of Josh and Jackie released so I know Marshall is free from this psycho #LoveIsBlind I’m just happy those pics of Josh and Jackie released so I know Marshall is free from this psycho #LoveIsBlind #LoveisBlind4

Love is Blind season 4's first 11 episodes are available to stream on Netflix. The dating show will air the finale on April 14, 2023, at 3:01 am ET on the streaming platform.

