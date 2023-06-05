Is Lisa Rinna filming a new show post exit from RHOBH? Daughter Delilah Hamlin drops a hint

Real Housewives of Beverly Hill (RHOBH) star Lisa Rinna is filming a cooking show, the details of which are yet to be confirmed. Delilah Hamlin dropped the hint of her mother's return in an exclusive interview with Page Six at the premiere of The Crowded Room.

Delilah revealed that her parents, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, are working on a new show. When asked about it, she said:

"There's a show. It involves cooking. I don't know if I'm allowed to say that, but there you go."

She clarified that she wouldn't be a part of the show.

Lisa Rinna had previously denied rumors of a new reality series

This news surprised RHOBH fans, considering Lisa Rinna previously denied the rumors of a reality series following her exit from RHOBH. In April, she told Page Six:

"That's not true. None of that's true... I don't know where somebody got that."

However, she left the door open for future possibilities, saying:

"Listen, I never say no to anything, so I would never say, 'I will never do something.' But that is not true."

Delilah Belle Hamlin teased Page Six on June 1, 2023, at the premiere of The Crowded Room, which she attended alongside her boyfriend, Henry Eikenberry. She revealed there would be a show, and it would involve cooking. After giving a sneak peek at Lisa Rinna's new show, Delilah remarked that she doesn't know if she's allowed to reveal it, but the news is true.

After eight seasons, Lisa Rinna's departure from RHOBH was met with mixed reactions. She confirmed her exit from RHOBH in January.

In an interview with ES magazine, she explained that she felt the show's fan base had become increasingly volatile, and the response no longer matched the content. She felt it was a different set of reactions from when she started appearing on the show.

Lissa Rinna said:

"I think the world itself has gotten so volatile that the response doesn't match what we're doing. I didn’t want to live like that. I don’t think that’s healthy. The way the fan base reacts to the show now is not how it was when I first started."

She further explained:

“Some of the most horrible things I’ve ever seen in print in my life, and it’s a reality show! It’s a stupid show! I thought: ‘It’s time to go.’ I’m not sure how much longer that can exist in the zeitgeist, to be honest with you.”

However, the decision to leave wasn't only influenced by fans' reaction but also by Rinna's late mother, Lois, who passed away in 2021. Rinna revealed that her mother appeared to her in a dream, urging her to quit the series. This emotional experience further solidified her choice to move on from RHOBH.

Delilah Hamlin shared that witnessing her mom's struggles with online abuse was difficult. She said:

"It was hard watching my mom deal with that... But you know she's strong, and I'm proud of her."

Lisa Rinna's daughter, Delilah Hamlin, released her first single, Nothing Lasts Forever, in March 2023.

Lisa Rinna's departure from RHOBH marked the end of an era, but it also opened the door to a new reality show which will involve cooking.

