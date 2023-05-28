"It's a stupid show": RHOBH alum Lisa Rinna reveals why she quit the Bravo series

Lisa Rinna is opening up about her sudden exit from the popular RHOBH series after 8 years, as she announced on January 2023.

Lisa was a part of the hit Bravo show from season 4 to 12. In her cover story for the ES, Rinna explained that she was struggling with the way fans reacted towards the storylines of the show.

She said:

"I think the world itself has gotten so volatile that the response doesn’t match what we’re doing."

Lisa did not want to “live like that” and did not believe that such a lifestyle was “healthy.” She also complained that the fan base did not react to their storylines the way they did previously:

"We were getting death threats. Some of the most horrible things I’ve ever seen in print in my life, and it’s a reality show! It’s a stupid show."

After hitting her breaking point, Lisa felt that it was “time to go” and wondered how long RHOBH could exist in the zeitgeist. She also joked about people making memes off her episodes and revealed that her mother always wanted her to be an actress.

Lisa Rinna was in a fight with Kathy Hilton when she quit RHOBH

Rinna announced in January 2023 that she was leaving her “longest job” in her 35-year career and was grateful to everyone at Bravo. The news came after she was involved in a big fight with Kathy Hilton in Aspen, which was not recorded.

She texted Andy Cohen one night before the RHOBH season 12 reunion that she was” out” but switched her decision later on. Others felt that Rinna was fired and Andy explained the situation later on.

Cohen wished that she would have received a better exit and not ended her journey on the show with a fight.

In her exit statement, Rinna said:

"It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"

Her contract expired after season 12. She has been in some big fights over the years, like in season 5, when she threw wine at Kim Richards. Lisa’s mother passed away in November 2021 and the same led to multiple “online fights.”

She also shared in a statement:

"It's a TV show, for God's sake. Call me whatever you want, believe whatever you want, I tell the truth. I always have. Go back to that."

Lisa has been working on her Rinna Wines line since her departure from RHOBH and did not expect such support from her fans post quitting:

"That is the thing that was unexpected to me the most about everything. I thought people would mostly be like, 'Thank God we got her fired' — and some were, don't get me wrong. But the majority of it was love."

She also compared the kind words to things that people say after someone dies, talking about comments like “legend, icon, G.O.A.T.” Lisa thanked the show for giving her a huge platform to promote her business.

RHOBH star Diana Jenkins also quit the show with Lisa Rinna due to her high-risk pregnancy. After their exit, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais and Kyle will be seen in the show’s 13th season, whose release date has not been announced.

Poll : 0 votes