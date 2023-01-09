“She will be missed”: Erika Jayne reacts to Lisa Rinna’s exit from RHOBH

Bravo's popular reality TV star, Lisa Rinna, recently revealed that she was leaving Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH). She shared that it had been a fun eight-year run and was excited for what was to come.

In a statement, Lisa shared that her time on the popular reality TV show was the longest job she held in the 35 that she had been working. Lisa added that she was grateful to Bravo and everyone else involved with RHOBH.

Upon hearing the news of her co-star's exit from the show, RHOBH star Erika Jayne opened up about how she felt. In a conversation with TMZ, Erika shared that Lisa will be missed and that no one can replace her or fill her shoes.

Erika Jayne says that her RHOBH co-star Lisa Rinna is the G.O.A.T

While in a conversation with TMZ, Erika opened up about how she felt about Lisa's exit.

Noting that she would miss Lisa a lot, Erika said that although the two are close friends even off camera, and would still see each other, she will be missed by everyone. Erika also said that no one can fill Lisa's shoes as she is "the G.O.A.T."

When asked how Erika felt about Lisa Vanderpump's return to the show, she said that the latter was a "coward" who ran away and didn't even show up for the reunion. Erika noted that Vanderpump wasn't a good fit on the show.

Meanwhile, Lisa Rinna's decision to leave the series came after her contract expired after last season. After going through Lisa's business and other obligations, both the reality TV star and the channel decided that it would be best for her to leave the show.

Lisa Rinna entered the show in season five, and has been on RHOBH for eight seasons. Her husband Harry Hamlin added that Lisa made the right decision to leave the show.

In an exclusive interview with People, he said that it was the right decision to make after being on the show for eight years. He added that she took it as far as she could and that she "elevated the show."

He continued to say that it was time for her to move on as eight years was a long time to do the same thing over and over again, noting,

"It's time to move along."

In an exclusive statement, Lisa shared that it was the longest job she had held in her career and that she was grateful to all her co-star and crew members on the show. She noted that working on RHOBH had been a "fun eight-year run" and that she was excited for what the future held for her.

RHOBH will air only on Bravo. Readers can check your local listings for more information. For viewers without cable, the series can be viewed live on YouTube TV if you have valid login credentials and subscription. If you missed an episode, it can be streamed on Peacock the next day.

