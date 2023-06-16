"It had nothing to do with her body": Tom Sandoval clarifies his T-shirt comment about Ariana at the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion

In wake of Tom Sandoval-Raquel Leviss' cheating scandal and its associated confessional drama, the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion made headlines everywhere. Three parts of the reunion were released over the course of the season's end, and the final part, released on Wednesday, June 7, covered many revelations about the duo's affair that rocked the entire reality TV universe.

Tom Sandoval made a hot spot for himself at the reunion's 3rd part after host Andy Cohen asked if he had slept with anyone during his affair with Raquel. Tom sarcastically mentioned getting intimate with his then-girlfriend Ariana Madix while she was wearing a t-shirt.

This statement offended not only the cast members present at the reunion but many fans as well. Despite being a topic of much discussion, Tom only recently clarified regarding what he meant by that statement.

During his Wednesday, June 14 statement to a media outlet, Tom Sandoval mentioned how people made up their own meaning to the statement he gave, as well as how he's “never body-shamed Ariana ever.”

“It had nothing to do with her body or anything. It had to do with someone being very unenthusiastic. … Like, if somebody wanted to have s*x with me and I just unzipped my zipper and said, like, ‘Oh, hurry up, I gotta meet somebody for lunch.’ It was more about the unenthusiasm,” Sandoval added.

All abojut Tom Sandoval's sarcastic T-shirt comment towards Ariana Madix at Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion

For the unversed, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix were in a relationship since the last nine years. However, when the latter learned of the former having an affair with one of her best friends and castmate of Vanderpump Rules, Raquel Leviss, the couple ended their relationship in March 2023.

In the third part of Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion, host Andy Cohen asked Tom if he slept with anyone else while having an affair with Raquel Leviss, despite being in a long-term relationship with Ariana. In response to this, he replied with a "no."

Both Ariana and castmate Lala Kent gave examples to support their assumptions. Tom simultaneously responded by asking where the duo's information came from. Ariana Madix then described how Tom "just slept with [her]" while having an affair with Raquel. To this, he quipped:

“She kept her T-shirt on. It was really hot.”

How did the cast of Vanderpump Rules season 10 react to Tom Sandoval's controversial comment at the reunion?

The cast members had also reacted almost instantly at the time after Tom Sandoval made the t-shirt comment at the reunion. James Kennedy and Ariana Madix exclaimed "disgusting," while Andy Cohen looked disappointed. Tom's best friend and business partner, Tom Schwartz, hung his head low while saying:

“Don’t say that, dude.”

On his podcast, Andy shared his perspective after the reunion aired, stating:

"I think that there are a lot of people with body (issues)...By the way, Ariana herself in past seasons of Vanderpump Rules has talked about not feeling good about her body. So to weaponize that is...it was so cringe."

"It also speaks to him at any turn trying to say that his reprehensible behavior somehow had to do with her (Ariana) behavior," he added.

Additionally, Lala Kent spoke about Tom's controversial statement during her recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. As part of the discussion, she mentioned:

“The t-shirt comment made me feel sick to my stomach.”

Lala agreed with Andy's thoughts that he also shared on his podcast, and continued by stating:

“I think there are a lot of people with body issues. And by the way, Ariana herself in past seasons of Vanderpump Rules has talked about not feeling good about her body, so to weaponize that — it was so cringey.”

In the aftermath of the reunion's third part, Ariana took to her Instagram to make fun and showed her fans a shirt that said “F—k Me in This T-Shirt.”

Fans can now watch all three episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion, available on Bravo.

