Are Vanderpump Rules castmates feeling bad for Raquel Leviss? Cast opens up about the latter's emotions during season 10 reunion

Vanderpump Rules season 10 recently aired part 3 of its reunion special on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. During the special, the cast came face-to-face with Raquel Leviss, the second half of the infamous Scandoval. While Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix’s ex-boyfriend of nine years who cheated on her with Leviss, was present for all three parts of the reunion, Raquel spent a huge part of the taping in a trailer at least 100 yards away since she filed a restraining order against fellow cast member Scheana Shay.

It was only after Scheana was removed from the stage that Raquel was allowed to be there, and the world saw as the cast tore into her along with Sandoval for betraying almost everyone’s trust. However, it’s been a while since the reunion was taped and a little longer since the affair broke the internet, and it seems like the anger is beginning to subside.

Cast members Lala Kent and Ariana recently opened up about how they currently feel about the infamous female cast member, and while Ariana seems to have stated that she feels bad, Lala is confused about where she stands after watching Raquel's last interview.

Lala and Ariana have a change of heart about Raquel Leviss after Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion

Vanderpump Rules, which has seen some really controversial things in its 10 years on air, saw its biggest scandal yet when the latest season wrapped up filming. Tom Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss was so big that the show restarted filming to capture some intense moments in one last episode before the cast got together for the reunion specials.

Since March 2023, Tom and Raquel have been subjected to intense amounts of hate from several cast members as well as the fans of the show, and while the anger is still quite imminent for the masses, some cast members have started simmering down.

While the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion saw Lala and Ariana go after the infamous couple with everything they had, it seems like time, and watching Raquel’s last interview got them thinking in a different way.

Ariana Madix, who has seen quite a bit of success in light of Scandoval, was recently spotted at the Los Angeles International Airport, where she acknowledged feeling differently about her former best friend.

Page Six reported that while in conversation with Ariana, they noted that Raquel seemed hurt by her own actions, and Madix agreed. In the brief conversation with the paparazzi, Ariana stated that things have been going well and that the reunion was a lot.

While the reality star didn’t give much away, she stated that it didn’t feel great to find out that the two Vanderpump Rules cast members were intimate in the house she shared with Tom.

Ariana was further asked about the future of the show, including how she feels about their potential return to the show, and she stated that she doesn’t make those decisions.

On the other hand, Lala Kent recently appeared on WWHL with Andy Cohen alongside RHOC’s Tamra Judge, where they spoke about the reunion special. During the appearance, Lala admitted that after watching Raquel’s confessional about the actual timeline of her affair, she was confused.

Lala Kent said:

"Like, it’s weird because we’ve seen her go from, like, she’s a lost soul to watch her friend cry, no emotion, to full breakdown, like, I’ve been trying to protect Tom."

Episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 10 are available to stream on Peacock.

Poll : 0 votes