"It was so cringe": Andy Cohen dishes on Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval's "T-shirt" comment on season 10 reunion

Ahead of the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion, host Andy Cohen had teased a comment from Tom Sandoval that would leave all the women in the world offended. The final part of the reunion aired on Wednesday, June 7, at 9:00 pm ET on Bravo. While discussing his intimacy issues with his now ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix, Sandoval made a comment which shocked fans and cast alike.

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval pointed out how his ex-girlfriend would wear a T-shirt when they were intimate, as a potential dig at Madix's body image issues. This left fans outraged as did the cast members. Host Andy Cohen had teased about this specific comment ahead of the reunion episode.

After the episode aired, Cohen took to his Radio Andy podcast to dish on that comment. He said:

"It was so cringe."

Andy Cohen opens up about Tom Sandoval's comment at the Vanderpump Rules reunion

During the final part of the Vanderpump Rules reunion, the cast was discussing whether Sandoval had slept with anyone else since he began his affair with co-star and Madix's then best-friend, Raquel Leviss. Madix, for her part, claimed that he did sleep with her after he and Leviss slept together. In response, Tom Sandoval sarcastically stated out:

“She kept her T-shirt on; it was really hot.”

This left the series' cast outraged, who called him "disgusting." Sandoval's best friend Tom Schwartz was also in disbelief at the comment and just held his head down low. The statement also received massive criticism and hate from viewers, who felt it was not only offensive to Ariana but also to the rest of the women.

Host Andy Cohen expressed how huge Wednesday was, considering they had the Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) season 17 premiere, followed by the dramatic Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion. He wasted no time in discussing Sandoval's comment, which he claimed to have teased about earlier:

"I think that there are a lot of people with body (issues)...By the way, Ariana herself in past seasons of Vanderpump Rules has talked about not feeling good about her body. So to weaponize that is...it was so cringe."

The host continued:

"It also speaks to him at any turn trying to say that his reprehensible behavior somehow had to do with her (Ariana) behavior."

Co-host John Hill expressed that it was all on Sandoval - that "he made horrible choices and it was his responsibility." He further noted that his decision to cheat was completely on him and nothing that Madix did. The duo also discussed Leviss's response to fellow Vanderpump Rules cast member Scheana Shay's breakdown. The latter broke down at the reunion over a restraining order from her then-best friend, Leviss.

However, the latter responded by stating that she should have sent Shay a personal note. This shocked not only the cast members but also the viewers. Fans felt it was inappropriate but also extremely vague at the same time. The hosts, for their part, felt that Leviss lived two separate realities - one that she depicted on the show and one that she lived outside of the show:

"I think in her (Raquel) mind it wasn't real..And these people, they live their lives on the show off the show whether the cameras are there or not. So I think for Scheana, everything that's happening is her real life..(but not Raquel)."

By the end of the Vanderpump Rules reunion, Raquel Leviss decided to come clean with her and Tom Sandoval's timeline. She revealed that the duo were intimate since the cast was in Mexico and that they were in St. Louis together, claims that they had previously denied.

The series aired every Wednesday at 9:00 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes