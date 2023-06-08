Below Deck Down Under season 2: Everything we know so far

Below Deck Down Under is set to return with a brand new season. In the upcoming season, season 2, the Bravo crew returns as they make their way to Australia.

The press release reads:

"Captain Jason and Chief Stew Aesha reunite for an unforgettable, full-throttle charter season with a lively new crew and wild guests in the stunning waters of Cairns, Australia – the gateway to the Great Barrier Reef."

Below Deck Down Under season 2 will premiere on Monday, July 17, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. However, from July 24, the show will air two weekly episodes.

All about Below Deck Down Under

In the upcoming Below Deck Down Under season, the cast returns for another exciting season coursing Australia. Season 2 of the Bravo show will be filled with fun, excitement, conflict, love triangles, fights, and even termination.

Bravo recently uploaded a first-look trailer for season 2 featuring the famous M/Y Northern Sun, Captain Jason Chambers, and Chief Stew Aesha Scott, returning for a new season with an all-new crew. In the clip, while the initial segments are filled with excitement, as the video progresses, things get a little out of hand.

In the trailer, the captain said:

"This season, from a captain’s point of view, I have to look after my standards. That’s a five-star silver service. As a team, we’re not going to settle for anything less than perfection."

As the chef prepares delicious meals, one chartered guest gets aggravated and asks the Below Deck Down Under cast why they can’t understand that she’s lactose intolerant. At the same time, another refuses to eat the food since “Cubans don’t eat lettuce wrap.”

However, when two guests decide to jump in the water in the middle of the night after being told they can’t, Captain Jason steps in and tells them that if they go back into the water, they will return to the marina.

During the clip, a love pentagon is teased as several cast members are attracted to one another and further shows an upset Aesha having a conversation about the Below Deck Down Under season 2’s crew with the captain.

Aesha wakes Jason up in the middle of the night and tells him that she understands everyone is drunk but needs to discuss boundaries. While it is yet to be revealed what happened, the trailer shows the production team trying to enter one of the rooms and asking the person to keep the door open.

She said:

"Do you know what just happened? It was so f*cking wrong."

The clip further shows the female cast members in tears while Jason said, “That’s enough,” and tells the cast member responsible that he’s going to terminate his employment and that he needs to get off the boat.

The Captain spoke to Travel+Leisure about the upcoming season and stated Below Deck Down Under season 2 will have underwater scenery and activities to show what North Queensland, Australia, has to offer. He added that as a crew, he and Aesha are stronger than ever as a duo.

He continued:

"There's also a lot of emotional crew drama and entertaining guests. This season is worth the wait and is the perfect summertime escape.”

Below Deck Down Under premieres July 17 at 8 p.m. E.T on Bravo.

