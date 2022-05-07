"They're just my little puppets": Below Deck star Chef Ryan McKeown reacts to online criticism (Exclusive)

Peacock's Below Deck Down Under, which premiered on March 17, 2022 has become extremely popular among viewers, primarily because of the name that the franchise has lived up to and secondly because of the show's intense drama between the cast members. Ryan McKeown debuted on the show as the yacht's chef and has had some debatable moments in the hit series.

Although the Below Deck star brings a significant amount of culinary experience to the show, viewers are more intrigued, interested and critiquing of his attitude towards the rest of his cast members, mainly chief stewardess Aesha Scott and Captain Jason Chambers. The chef has not only been battling heat from the cast but also from fans who have not left any stone unturned to slam him on social media.

In a conversation with Sportskeeda, chef Ryan McKeown discusses his experience with the cast members, online criticism and future plans.

Below Deck Down Under star chef Ryan McKeown talks about dealing with online criticism and more

The Below Deck star has also been receiving a lot of criticism from fans on social media. Viewers have been pretty disappointed with the chef's attitude on the show and have slammed him on Twitter and on his Instagram account as well.

Responding to all of this, Ryan said:

"I love it all. If people aren't talking about me, then that's the problem. So, the more they wanna keep me in the light, I'm happy for it and they don't know me so...their comments as far as I'm concerned are super shallow and its pretty sick..because I can just say anything and they're never gonna believe it. So they're just my little puppets and I'm gonna continue to control them."

However, he confessed that not everything was bad on the show and that the cast did manage to have their own share of fun.

"We had a lot of great interactions as a team, believe it or not, when we went out, myself including Aesha, there was laughs, there were smiles, everything always wasn't negative. And I think when we were together as a team, we bonded pretty well, all of us."

Upon asking which Below Deck franchise he would want to be a part of next, the star revealed that he would never do the show again. He also confessed that he is pretty busy working where he is and his clients know him very well and enjoy watching him on the show. He said:

"I don't think I would do it again. Not so much because of the editing, it's just not my style, it's not my speed..I don't like curveballs. I like to be direct, upfront and I kinda like people that wanna just trust the process. When you keep poking the bear constantly, eventually its gonna bite. I did a few times."

Speaking about his learnings from the show, he said:

"Don't trust everything you see. It's not always gonna be true."

Upon asking if he would be willing to take on other reality shows if given an opportunity, the Below Deck star said:

"I'm definitely open to anything that comes with a paycheck. I'm a businessman so if an opportunity arises and it works and it fits, I'll jump on it."

The mid-season trailer of Below Deck Down Under has already promised a lot of drama for its viewers. The cast will have to deal with boat mishaps, fights, arguments, and more guest demands in the episodes to come. How will they manage to handle all that's coming their way?

Keep watching Below Deck Down Under on Peacock to find out.

Edited by Somava