Why did Lala Kent call Tom Sandoval a "narcissistic prick"? Vanderpump Rules star reacts to "Scandoval" on WWHL

During her recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (WWHL) Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent spoke about Scandoval. She answered the host's questions about the Vanderpump Rules scandal that shook the cast as well as the fan base when it was brought to light in March 2023. It was revealed that Tom Sandoval had been cheating on his long-term girlfriend Ariana Madix with their cast mate Raquel Leviss.

Andy Cohen and the WWHL voters asked Lala who she thought was more remorseful between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss during the show's reunion. Andy also mentioned that Tom was quite emotional during the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion that was aired on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Lala Kent said that it was hysterical to watch as it reminded her of her ex Randall Emmett when he tried to cry for her. After she called her ex the person "whose name we shall not mention," Lala said that Sandoval's behavior was just as hilarious to her.

She even went on to call Tom a "narcissistic prick." Tom's affair with Raquel and not telling her about it for several months, coupled with his tears at the reunion for the backlash led Lala to call Tom a narcissist.

As mentioned earlier, Tom and Raquel's affair became public in March 2023. Since then, there have been lots of confessions, drama, and insights revealed about the cheating scandal that took place during Vanderpump Rules season 10.

Vanderpump Rules cast member Lala Kent spoke about Tom Sandoval's comments during the reunion

During Watch What Happens Live, Lala also addressed Tom's comment about having s*x with Ariana Madix while he was cheating on her. In the reunion episode, the host, Andy Cohen asked Sandoval if he had slept with anyone else while he was having an affair with Raquel.

Tom said that he hadn't but was countered by Ariana and Lala Kent. While the former mentioned a girl from Chicago, the latter mentioned a girl at one of Tom's concerts. Tom denied the claims and asked where they got the information from.

Following that, Ariana said that there was one person that Tom slept with after he and Raquel began their affair. She said that it was her, and Tom confirmed that he did, adding:

"She [Ariana Madix] kept her T-shirt on, it was really hot."

After Tom made the comment, his co-stars were seen making faces and calling him out. Lala addressed the comment on her appearance on WWHL and said that it made her sick to her stomach. She added that it was really bad and slammed Tom for his comment. She said:

“There’s nothing hotter than a chick in just a T-shirt and no pants."

The segment of the Vanderpump Rules final reunion didn't just disturb and disgust the cast members, even people watching it were horrified by Tom's comments.

The big secret behind Vanderpump Rules' final reunion episode

While there were several predictions made about the Vanderpump Rules final reunion, the last five minutes revealed a lot. By the end of the episode, Raquel had revealed that the second time she and Tom had hooked up was in Mexico. They were attending Scheana Shay's wedding to Brock Davies in August 2022.

Raquel also disclosed that they reconnected multiple times during their trip. She told a producer that she told Tom that they couldn't see each other and that their sleeping together couldn't be a thing. However, she added, on their first night in Cancun, Tom was drunk and trying to find his room.

She said that she heard him in the hallway asking one of the people who worked in the hotel the way to the elevator. Raquel said that she asked Tom to go inside her room and apologized to the other person telling them that Tom was really drunk. She noted that this was the second time they got physically intimate.

Raquel mentioned that she has met Tom Sandoval's family and Tom's mother already knew about their situation. She told the producer that Tom had advised her not to discuss this information at the reunion.

A few hours later, James Kennedy posted his reaction to the story on Instagram. He said:

“Just watched Part 3 of this reunion, and let me just tell you….Like, if you were thinking that you were like over it, or your ready to forgive anyone, OK? Just watch tomorrow and I swear you’re going to get shot right back to square one.”

Raquel and James got engaged in May 2021 only to end their relationship in December 2021. This wasn't news to fans as Tom Schwartz had previously revealed the timeline of the affair on Watch What Happens Live on April 5, 2023.

Fans can watch the full third-part reunion episode of Vanderpump Rules only on Bravo.

