"Taking a break from Tom right now": Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz talks about current equation with Tom Sandoval 

Vanderpump Rules’ strongest bros seem to be taking a break from one another. Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, who have been friends for over a decade, may be facing an uncertain future as Schwartz claims that he’s taking a break from Sandoval right now.

Schwartz, who received his fair share of backlash from the cast and the fans of the Bravo show, has time and again stood up for his friend, even when Sandoval was in the wrong. However, he now feels he was treated like a pawn during “Scandoval” and wishes to take some time off.

In a recent appearance on the When Reality Hits podcast, Schwartz spoke to former cast members Jax and Brittany about his equation with the infamous Vanderpump Rules cast member. He stated that he feels exploited by Sandoval. Tom Schwartz said:

"He made a big mess and he left it for us to clean up. It’s hard for me not to be resentful of him…I’m taking a break from Tom right now."

Vanderpump Rules' Tom Schwartz opens up about his equation with Sandoval amidst all the drama

On Wednesday, June 7, Tom Schwartz appeared on When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany, where he opened up about “Scandoval” and put forward his perspective on the whole thing. He stated that the people who watch the show are a little tired of the “mess.”

During the appearance, the Vanderpump Rules season 10 cast member stated that while he stood up for Sandoval all this while and helped cover things up, the two haven’t spoken in a while. He stated that while Sandoval made a mess, the rest of them had to clean it up.

The podcast hosts pointed out that Sandoval seemed to take advantage of Schwartz’s kindness. The Vanderpump Rules cast member agreed and stated that he felt used and exploited by Tom. He added that in regards to “Scandoval,” he became an “unfortunate confidant” and called the whole situation vile.

He further stated that while he was not trying to rationalize and defend the affair, he wanted to add some context and “nuances” to state where his mindset was.

He added that, unfortunately for Sandoval, when one has an affair with one of their closest friends, they forgo the benefit of the luxury of nuances. Schwartz added that he knows the Vandeprump Rules star is “itching” to tell more of his side of the story.

"When you have a full-blown affair, I’m gonna say it again, your side of the story becomes obsolete."

He stated that he needs to lose the ego, get some humility, and say he’s sorry without adding a “but” after that. The hosts agreed that he needed to apologize without making excuses or trying to justify his actions.

However, the Vanderpump Rules cast member added that while it looks like Sandoval feels no remorse, he knows he does, but he doesn’t show it well. He said he hasn’t seen or spoken to Sandoval in a long time since he’s been touring with his band, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras, for months.

Episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 10 are available to stream on Peacock.

