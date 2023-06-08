“Way hyped up for nothing”: Vanderpump Rules fans disappointed as they claim there’s nothing new about Raquel Leviss’ “big reveal”

Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion Part-3 finally aired on Wednesday on Bravo. Before the release, the cast and producers teased fans, claiming that a “big reveal” would be featured in the final reunion episode. However, the revelation turned out something that the viewers knew all along.

Fans were disappointed with the “big reveal” segment where Raquel Leviss claimed that she wanted to tell the truth. She mentioned that the affair between her and Tom Sandoval was not just a one-night stand as they also slept together at Scheana Shay’s wedding in Mexico.

Raquel also stated that Sandoval guided and suggested to her what to say and not to say to others about their affair. Her revelations were not part of the reunion but were shot after that — a one-on-one with the producers.

Needless to say, fans weren't very happy with the revelation and took to social media to make their opinions heard. One person even went on to say that the big reveal was "hyped up for nothing."

J D @Blueeyes763 #PUMPRULES So the big reveal was everything we already knew. Got it! Way hyped up for nothing. #pumprulesreunion So the big reveal was everything we already knew. Got it! Way hyped up for nothing. #pumprulesreunion #PUMPRULES

Vanderpump Rules fans claimed that Raquel Leviss’ confessions were not “much of a reveal”

In the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion Part-3, the big reveal scene came at the end of the episode. It was shot days later the filming of the reunion.

Raquel Leviss implied that Tom Sandoval asked her to lie about the timeline because they had their one-night stand at the time when Ariana Madix went to her dog’s funeral. The model claimed that it happened in Sandoval and Ariana’s house when the latter was out of town.

Leviss also mentioned plenty of details related to the Scandoval drama. However, fans claimed that there was nothing new about the big reveal and that it was overhyped by everyone.

Take a look at Vanderpump Rules fans’ reactions:

Bravo Bunkie @bravobunkie The way they hyped up this big earth shattering reveal just to be disappointed... this is why I have trust issues #pumprules The way they hyped up this big earth shattering reveal just to be disappointed... this is why I have trust issues #pumprules

P @pattyswigs The big reveal wasn’t really much of a reveal. They’re pathological liars… why would we believe their timeline? #pumprules The big reveal wasn’t really much of a reveal. They’re pathological liars… why would we believe their timeline? #pumprules https://t.co/gKKyQSkCUi

alex ramos @aldipalma Was the “big reveal” that Rachel confirmed everything we already knew? And shes admitting to Tom coaching her to lie? #PUMPRULES #pumprulesreunion We already knew this baby girl Was the “big reveal” that Rachel confirmed everything we already knew? And shes admitting to Tom coaching her to lie? #PUMPRULES #pumprulesreunion We already knew this baby girl

niki @niki_takesh Sorry I’m underwhelmed by the big reveal that was all old tea #PumpRules Sorry I’m underwhelmed by the big reveal that was all old tea #PumpRules

Rebecca Tierney @rj_tierney That was not the big reveal I was promised #PumpRules That was not the big reveal I was promised #PumpRules

(Val)entina M @Chicago32536475 Waiting the entire reunion for the “big reveal” but then it not being that big of a reveal after all -is how I will explain my dating life to my therapist this week #PumpRules Waiting the entire reunion for the “big reveal” but then it not being that big of a reveal after all -is how I will explain my dating life to my therapist this week #PumpRules https://t.co/Vn1wj7GjZQ

♡ @idagracedawn Sooo the #PumpRules big reveal was everything we already knew for months now. Mkay... Sooo the #PumpRules big reveal was everything we already knew for months now. Mkay... https://t.co/Okco5kdZUy

After the Vanderpump Rules reunion episode came to an end, it displayed the following lines on the screen:

“Six days later, Raquel sat down for her final interview of the season.”

In the interview, the producer asked when the s*x part became a regular thing between Raquel and Sandoval. She confirmed that it happened while the season 10 filming was still going on.

The model replied:

“The second time was…it was actually during Mexico. I was like, we can’t see each other and this is not going to be a thing. But then, like that first night in Cancun, he was like drunk and trying to find his room and I heard him talking in the hallway.”

Raquel elaborated that Sandoval was asking for directions from the hotel staff, so she asked him to come inside her room and apologized to the worker, stating that he was drunk. She admitted that it was the second time they got physically intimate with each other.

The producer then asked Raquel whether they got intimate more than once in Mexico, and she answered, “yeah.”

To note, she kissed Tom Schwartz as well in Mexico, and interestingly, Sandoval was the one who encouraged Schwartz to make out with her.

Daily Bravo 💌 @dailybravomail #PumpRules That moron Schwartz finally starting to understand he’s chosen the absolute wrong people to back up That moron Schwartz finally starting to understand he’s chosen the absolute wrong people to back up 😂 #PumpRules https://t.co/GvTliem876

Raquel stated that her and Sandoval’s intimacy became a regular thing after they wrapped up the filming of Vanderpump Rules season 10. The producer questioned her to give them one more shocking detail.

Raquel, who began crying, said:

“This the one story that we have agreed on getting straight and I know that the reason why Tom wanted to lie about it is because it’s a really bad look to hook up with someone’s boyfriend in their own house when they’ve gone out of town, especially because a funeral of all things.”

She claimed that lying about their affair killed her soul and that she hated “being deceitful.”

Raquel Leviss initially lied about her St. Louis visit with Tom Sandoval

In the one-on-one interview with Raquel Leviss, the Vanderpump Rules producer asked her whether she had met Tom Sandoval’s family.

She stated that she met his mother who was aware of the situation. Raquel mentioned that she met Sandoval’s mom in Los Angeles and denied her St. Louis trip when the producer asked whether she went there with Sandoval.

OnThisDayENT @OnThisDayENT #VanderpumpRules #scandoval Sandoval took Raquel to his hometown and his family didn’t want to meet her! #vpr Sandoval took Raquel to his hometown and his family didn’t want to meet her! #vpr #VanderpumpRules #scandoval https://t.co/S40iGbDTXk

The producer asked again, claiming that her answers were not matching her expressions. To top that, her and Sandoval’s photo from St. Louis was displayed on the screen from December last year. After being pushed to tell the truth multiple times, Raquel finally admitted that the St. Louis trip “freaking happened.”

She expressed her emotions while she was betraying her best friend Ariana Madix by sleeping with her boyfriend Tom Sandoval. Leviss mentioned that she felt guilty and suggested to Sandoval that they could ask Ariana to join them and be in a throuple relationship.

Meanwhile, fans are upset with the underwhelming “big reveal” scene as they claimed there was nothing new about the revelations.

Viewers can watch all the Vanderpump Rules episodes and uncensored reunion footage on Peacock. Tune in to Bravo next Wednesday for a “secret reveal” special episode at 9.00 pm ET.

