Who is Patrick McDonald? Meet the Vanderpump Rules producer who confronted Tom Sandoval in reunion episode

Vanderpump Rules season 10 aired part two of the reunion special on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. The reunion saw the cast confront Tom Sandoval about his affair with Raquel Levis. When the cast took a short break for lunch, Sandoval made his way to Raquel's trailer as she isn't a part of the filming process. He spoke to her about what she should expect when she finally takes the stage. Raquel isn't part of the filming as she had previously filed a restraining order against Scheana Shay.

While Tom wanted to talk to her of the cameras, it was something that the cast wasn't allowed to do. When the Vanderpump Rules cast member threw a fit about this, a producer of the show managed to handle the situation firmly but gracefully. Sandoval insisted that he needed a break and Patrick McDonald, one of the producers of the Bravo show told him that it wasn’t allowed. This led to a heated argument between the two.

Some fans may be familiar with the producer as he was once a cast member on another reality show Fire Island. The show featured six friends as they checked into the Fire Island where they spent the summer in “G*y Disneyland” as Patrick stated in the trailer of the show.

Vanderpump Rules producer, Patrick McDonald was a cast member of Logo’s Fire Island

Patrick McDonald, who seemed to have swooped in and gracefully diffused the situation with Sandoval has previously featured on another reality TV show. As mentioned earlier, he was a cast member of the Logo show, Fire Island. The show was on air for only a pilot season and saw six friends as they partied the summer away just outside New York City.

Patrick is originally from Georgia and at the time of the Logo show, was living in Brooklyn and worked as a bartender. During the show, he was often seen fighting with other people while intoxicated and often brought a lot of friends back home.

While Fire Island is no longer airing, McDonald was recently seen on Vanderpump Rules as a producer. Fans saw him get into a heated argument with Tom Sandoval during the the show's season 10 reunion special part 2.

After the show aired, the Vanderpump Rules producer spoke to Washington Blade about Fire Island. He said that he was motivated to join the show because of where they stayed and because they were surrounded by "a bunch of beautiful boys.”

During the conversation, he also opened up about the criticism the show faced in terms of negatively representing the LGBTQIA+ community. He said that six gay men are never going to represent the entire community.

McDonald continued to say that all the six men were very different from each other and brought diversity to the table. He added that people who claimed that the show wasn't diverse hadn't watched it.

Other shows that the Vanderpump Rules season 10 producer has been associated with includes RHOBH, RHOA, RHOP, Winter House, Married to Medicine, Kandi and the Gang, Porsha’s Family Matters, and more.

Fans react to Patrick standing up to Tom Sandoval during the reunion special

Fans took to Twitter to react to Patrick’s cameo during the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion where he and Tom Sandoval got into a heated argument. They called the producer the “No. 1 Guy” of the reunion and noted how firmly he handled Sanvodal’s tantrum. They also called him the MVP and stated that the Vanderpump Rules producer needs more screen time and even a rise.

Baby Gorgeous @hi_babygorgeous 🏻 #PumpRules Oh…Patrick the producer can absolutely get it! And that rat Tom can speak more respectfully to him Oh…Patrick the producer can absolutely get it! And that rat Tom can speak more respectfully to him 👏🏻 #PumpRules

monica acosta @iMonicuh #pumprulesreunion #PUMPRULES Patrick the producer is king for not bowing down to Sandovals tantrum for not wanting to be on camera Patrick the producer is king for not bowing down to Sandovals tantrum for not wanting to be on camera 😂 #pumprulesreunion #PUMPRULES https://t.co/snbucsCRkz

Season 10 returns for the final part of the reunion special next Wednesday, June 7, 2023, on Bravo.

