“BEYOND delusional”: Vanderpump Rules fans were shocked with Raquel Leviss’ “throuple” confession with Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval

Vanderpump Rules season 10 aired its final reunion episode on Wednesday, featuring an extra one-on-one interview with Raquel Leviss. The “big reveal, “ which the producers and cast members hyped about, was the confessional video that was filmed six days after the reunion taping. It featured Raquel spilling the beans, saying that she suggested to Tom Sandoval for going into a throuple relationship with Ariana Madix.

Vanderpump Rules fans were shocked by the former pageant’s confession and slammed her on social media for being “delusional.”

For those unaware, Ariana and Sandoval were in a live-in relationship for over nine years. He cheated on her with Raquel, and when the news came out in the open, the two were bashed online. Ariana received a lot of support and fans started calling the cheating scandal Scandoval.

“She's such an air-head”: Twitter users slammed Raquel Leviss online

Vanderpump Rules fans couldn’t believe it when Raquel Leviss mentioned that she was open to a throuple relationship with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. She stated that she loved the actress as a person and was in love with the TomTom co-owner, and thus didn’t think it was a big deal.

Viewers were in shock seeing her being delusional. Take a look at fans’ reactions:

Vanderpump Rules big reveal: Raquel confessed that she wanted to tell Ariana about the affair

In the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion Part-3, a one-on-one interview with Raquel Leviss was featured at the end of the episode. This was the segment that was overhyped as the big reveal.

In it, Raquel confessed that she wanted to tell Ariana Madix about her and Tom Sandoval’s affair. She said:

“I definitely felt very guilty. A huge part of me wanted to tell her. Like it ate me alive not to tell her.”

Raquel added:

“I mean, I even suggested, I was like maybe like what would Ariana think about like having me as an addition. And he [Sandoval] was like, ‘no, no, no, she would not be into that.’”

The producer confirmed:

“A throuple?”

Raquel elaborated:

“Yeah. Because like I love Ariana as a person and then also I am in love with Tom Sandoval. So, yeah, it didn’t seem like that far-fetched of an idea. But it was not something in question.”

She then exclaimed, saying that Tom Sandoval would “kill me,” implying he had forbidden her from spilling the beans.

In addition to this, Raquel also revealed that her and Sandoval’s affair started when Ariana was at a funeral. After the one-night stand, the two were physically intimate at Scheana Shay’s wedding in Mexico. At the time, Raquel received a lot of flak for kissing Tom Schwartz as well.

In the reunion Part-3, the former pageant apologized to Ariana Madix as she said:

“I'm so ashamed and embarrassed that I'm even capable of keeping this secret from somebody who has been in my corner since the beginning. Ariana, I'm so sorry for betraying you. I can't even fathom the pain that I've caused you. I have been completely selfish — and you're right, selfish is not the right word because it doesn't even begin to describe the state of mind I have been in.”

Raquel called the affair a “mistake” and mentioned that she realized the consequences of her actions.

Meanwhile, fans can watch the reunion episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 10 on Bravo’s site or on Peacock. Next week, Bravo will air a “secrets revealed” episode at 9.00 pm ET.

