“BRUTAL”: Vanderpump Rules fans left in splits with Ariana Madix’s Harry Potter reference while slamming Raquel Leviss

Raquel Leviss faced Ariana Madix in Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion Part-3. The latter didn’t skip a chance to shade the former pageant for betraying her and ruining their friendship by having an affair with Ariana’s boyfriend Tom Sandoval. Raquel was then given a chance to apologize, but the actress wasn’t buying her apology.

Ariana called her “dementor” from Harry Potter, leaving fans in splits.

Raquel Leviss joined the cast in the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion Part-3 as the first two installments featured Scheana Shay. Due to a temporary restraining order against the latter, the two ladies remained 100 yards away from each other.

“ARIANA ATE THAT”: Fans react to Ariana Madix mocking Raquel Leviss

In Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion Part-3, Raquel Leviss apologized to Ariana Madix for betraying her trust and friendship. The latter was furious at Raquel and asked her to never talk to the actress in the future.

Ariana said:

“I cried in your f***ing arms and you thought I should go, f**k her boyfriend. You are lower than the f***ing lowest of low people. You really are. You are f***ing psychopath. You are terrifying to me as a person. The fact that you are capable of this s**t — un-f***ing-believable. You are dementor. I know you like Harry Potter [said in Raquel’s accent]. You are f***ing dementor. I hope Charlotte f***ing haunts you.”

In the reunion, Raquel confessed that he and Tom Sandoval first got physically intimate when Ariana was out of town for her dog Charlotte’s funeral.

Vanderpump Rules fans enjoyed the way Ariana ate up Raquel and found the Harry Potter reference hilarious.

Take a look at fans’ reactions:

While Ariana was mocking Raquel, Katie Maloney and Lala Kent were seen trying to hide their laughter.

Raquel Leviss apologized to Ariana Madix in Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion Part-3

In Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion Part-3, Bravo host Andy Cohen asked Raquel Leviss why she had an affair with her BFF Ariana Madix’s boyfriend Tom Sandoval.

Raquel responded by saying that she and Sandoval were also friends and that the way he understood her made her feel more connected to him. Ariana intervened and said that she also understood Raquel and was always there for her when she and James Kennedy broke up. Raquel agreed with Ariana but also mentioned that she felt closer to Sandoval.

The former pageant later apologized to her ex-best friend. Raquel said:

“I'm so ashamed and embarrassed that I'm even capable of keeping this secret from somebody who has been in my corner since the beginning. Ariana, I'm so sorry for betraying you. I can't even fathom the pain that I've caused you. I have been completely selfish — and you're right, selfish is not the right word because it doesn't even begin to describe the state of mind I have been in.”

She added:

“The way it was handled was a complete mistake. [And] the way that we have betrayed the people closest to us was detrimental to all of our friendships. And I'm seeing all the consequences for my actions that I never even considered because I was living in the moment.”

Later in the episode, a one-on-one interview with Raquel was featured that was shot six days after the reunion taping. In the footage, the model mentioned that she wanted to tell the truth to Ariana and even suggested to Sandoval that the three of them could be a throuple. But he rejected the idea.

All the episodes and uncensored footage are available on Bravo’s site and Peacock. Next week, Bravo will air a special “secret reveal” episode of Vanderpump Rules season 10 at 9.00 pm ET.

