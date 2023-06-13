"She is GLOWING!!!": Vanderpump Rules fans thrilled for Ariana Madix after she spends her birthday with Daniel Wai

Vanderpump Rules stars Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval broke up in March 2023 after she found explicit videos of Raquel Leviss on Sandoval's phone. Ariana and Tom had been together for nearly a decade before the months-long affair, known as Scandoval, broke the internet and their relationship.

However, post the breakup, Ariana has a new boyfriend, Daniel Wai. She and Daniel were spotted together during Coachella and multiple times since then. Daniel, a fitness coach, recently took to social media to share snippets of the two of them together as they spent Madix’s birthday in New York. They went to a concert, followed by a big dinner that included several of the couple’s friends.

Fans took to Danial’s post of the two of them to share their excitement for Ariana and her new beau. They stated that she is glowing and that she deserves all the happiness in the world.

Fans react to Vanderpump Rules' Ariana spending her birthday with Daniel Wai (Image via Instagram/@thestrongwai)

Episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 10 are available to stream on Peacock.

Fans react to Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix and Daniel Wai’s posts from her birthday

Vanderpump Rules’ season 10 cast member Ariana Madix recently faced more than her fair share of heartbreak and hurt after her breakup with Tom Sandoval in March 2023. As mentioned earlier, the two broke up after Ariana found that Sandoval had been cheating on her with her former best friend and co-star Raquel Leviss.

While Scandoval left the internet and fans shocked, Ariana is busy living her life to the fullest.

She and her new beau, Daniel Wai, were first spotted first together in Coachella, and recently spent the reality star’s birthday together.

Daniel took to social media to share snippets of Ariana’s birthday as they attended the Governors Ball Music Festival followed by a big dinner. Daniel stated in the post that she thought she was coming for dinner but was surprised. He went on to tag all the people who made the VRP star’s birthday a success.

Fans took to the post to express how thrilled they were to see Ariana Madix happy and added that she was glowing. They stated that is real happiness and called the gesture sweet and adorable.

Fans react to Ariana Madix spending her birthday in New York (Image via Instagram/@thestrongwai)

They further took digs at Tom Sandoval and stated that she finally has a man who doesn’t make it all about himself. They called Daniel a "real man" and stated that the Vanderpump Rules star is with someone who isn't "the self-centered one that shaves his face and hogs the flat iron.” They added that they’re almost embarrassed for Sandoval at how much his ex's life has improved in a matter of hours of him no longer being in it.

Ariana and Daniel Wai first met in Mexico in March 2023 at a common friend’s wedding. A few months later, in May 2023, Ariana was a part of Wai’s birthday bash in New York City. The two went on several dates and attended a Yankees game.

Daniel initially pursued a career in consulting after graduating college and has been into fitness for over ten years.

While a source claimed earlier that the two were just having fun, in May 2023, another source told People Magazine that the two have become serious about each other. Fans are delighted about these developments and are very happy for the reality star.

Episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 10 are available to stream on Peacock.

Poll : 0 votes