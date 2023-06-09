“Medicated or really out of touch”: Andy Cohen opens up about Raquel Leviss’ demeanor on Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion

Vanderpump Rules season 10 aired part three of the much-awaited reunion special on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. The episode saw the cast come face-to-face with Raquel Leviss who was not present on stage for the majority of filming due to her restraining order against Scheana Shay.

However, to get Raquel enough face time with the cast, the creators and production spoke to multiple attorneys to come up with a plan so the two could film the special without breaking any laws. To be able to do that, Scheana was in a trailer while Raquel was on stage and vice versa.

For the most part of the reunion, the infamous female cast member looked blank and emotionless. She only showed some sort of emotion during her very last interview for the show.

Andy Cohen, Schena Shay, and producers of Vanderpump Rules recently opened up about filming the reunion special amidst Scandoval and the restraining order. Andy stated in a video that while he was worried about Raquel’s mental health and still is, her demeanor made him wonder if she was on medication.

He said that when he saw how unemotional she was, he wondered if she was:

"really medicated or really out of touch with maybe her role in everything."

Andy Cohen and Scheana Shay open up about filming Vanderpump Rules reunion special

Vanderpump Rules season 10 aired its most-awaited reunion specials after the Scandoval broke out in March 2023. It was the affair that not only broke the internet but several seemingly unbreakable friends that the fans saw on the Bravo show.

In March 2023, Ariana Madix found out that her long-term boyfriend Tom Sandoval had been cheating on her with their castmate Raquel Leviss. The news of the affair shook the Vanderpump Rules fans and the cast members alike.

Talk show host, Andy Cohen, Scheana Shay, and some production members of the show recently spoke to Variety to talk about the reunion specials.

Scheana revealed that since Raquel had filed a restraining order against her, making sure that everything was done in order was very frustrating for production. She stated that she found herself apologizing for it even though there was nothing she could have done and that it was something she did not see coming.

Meanwhile, Andy revealed that he was really worried about Raquel’s appearance in the segment. He said he was especially worried since it was the first time she met the rest of the cast since the news of the affair broke out.

The WWHL host praised Ariana Madix for being graceful and poised when Leviss walked in. Cohen then commented on Raquel’s demeanor during the show. He said that after seeing how emotionless Raquell looked it seemed like she was heavily medicated or out of touch with the role she played in the situation.

Cohen, Scheana, and production also spoke of Tom Sandoval's comment about his ex-girlfriend having her t-shirt on the last time they were intimate. Andy noted that during the special, the Vanderpump Rules cast member seemed like a "shell" of who he was.

Alex Baskin, the executive producer of the show added that Sandoval's t-shirt comment made him seem like an "assh*le." Meanwhile, Shay added that she was in the trailer at that point and felt like hurling something at the screen.

Episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 10 are available to stream on Peacock.

