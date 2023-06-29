Vanderpump Rules spin-off: Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute's potential return and more

Vanderpump Rules is a series that only keeps giving its fans more and more content. It is now coming up with a brand new show - a spin-off of the original series. However, that's not all that's in the store as Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute are all set to make a comeback.

In a report by Deadline on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, it was stated that the Vanderpump Rules spin-off a new reality series is already in the works. It also stated that series alums - Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute will be a part of the new show.

The Vanderpump Rules spin-off will focus on a group of friends transitioning from their wild younger years to parenthood and adult life in California's San Fernando Valley. While further details are yet to be revealed, the show is expected to have an eight-episode season.

Vanderpump Rules spin-off will feature the show's alums

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute were a part of the previous seasons of Vanderpump Rules. However, they left the show due to various different reasons but much to fans' delight, they can't seem to stay away from the reality series.

As mentioned earlier, the upcoming spin-off of Vanderpump Rules is a little different than the current show. It will focus more on navigating adulthood rather than the youthful drama that the current show has. The latest season of the show was filled with drama and saw one of the biggest scandals in the reality TV world - Scandoval. Tom Sandoval cheated on his long-time girlfriend Ariana Madix with her best friend Raquel Leviss, leaving fans and the reality TV world in shock.

While the show is set to transition into season 11, as revealed by Lala Kent, the previously mentioned alums will star in the new spin-off.

Jax Taylor was part of the original cast of the show when it first aired in 2013 and Brittany Cartwright made appearances on the reality show in 2015. She became a full-time star on the show one year later and got married to Jax Taylor in 2019.

The fans got to see the couple going through lots of ups and downs during their time on the show and the pair briefly split due to Jax's infidelity. However, they announced their departure from Vanderpump Rules in December 2020 after welcoming their baby.

That same year, Bravo kicked out four other members from the show including Kristen Doute. She and Stassi Schroeder were fired in June 2020 for their involvement in calling the cops multiple times on their fellow cast member Faith Stowers.

They even filed a police complaint against Faith for a crime she did not commit. The incident was marked as racially motivated and Kristen took to Instagram to clarify the same and apologized for her actions.

"Although my actions were not racially driven, I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement’s treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions could have been to her," she wrote in her post.

She added in the post:

"It was never my intention to add to the injustice and imbalance. I’m ashamed, embarrassed, and incredibly sorry. I will do better. I have to do better”

Doute recently cameoed in season 10 and seemed to have played a part in Scandoval as she revealed that Sandoval had cheated on Madix previously. She said that Sandoval had an affair with a "Miami Girl" in the early stages of his relationship with Ariana. However, in a candid interview on the Good Guys podcast, Doute swore to not come back to the show.

While Jax, Brittany, and Kristen have had their fair share of ups and downs on Vanderpump Rules, fans are excited to see what the trio will bring to the table now.

As mentioned earlier, too many details about the spin-off show have not yet been released.

