“Can’t trust them”: Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder gets candid about Jax and Brittany 

Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder recently opened up about her time on Bravo, specifically about two other former cast members of the show, her ex-boyfriend Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

The former cast member was fired from the Bravo show along with Kristen Doute after the two played a prank on an African American co-star, Faith Stowers.

Stassi opened up about her relationship with Jax Taylor and Brittany during an episode of her podcast, The Toast, and said that she misses them at times, but they hurt her.

"It feels like I can’t trust them anymore. I am over it but it doesn’t mean I have to go be besties with these people again," she added.

Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder recently addressed her fallout with Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright during an episode of The Toast on Tuesday, June 20, where she admitted to still missing them at times.

She further spoke about what hurt her the most about the couple’s actions and stated that Jax’s statements about her weddings had the most impact on her. Stassi and Clark first got married in October 2020 in Katie Maloney’s backyard, followed by a grand wedding in Italy in May 2022.

"I think what hurts the most is how Jax says, ‘We already went to their first wedding,’ We didn’t get to have one – we literally just signed papers in Katie MAloney’s backyard during my baby shower with less than 10 people. It wasn’t a wedding," she said.

The former Vanderpump Rules cast member added that to their faces, Jax and Brittany kept telling her that they were coming. She continued that Jax had texted Beau Clark's best friend, saying they wouldn't be going.

She added that she gave them the opportunity to back out at the time, and they didn’t. She added that she received a text from Cartwright when she was getting on the plane, which hurt the former reality star more.

"I think that was a huge part of why it hurt even more. I had to cut family members and so many people I would have loved to see there. So, they took up two spaces," Stassi said.

During an episode of The Good the Bad The Baby, she said that "good friends don’t do that" and that they don’t "sh*t" about their friends’ weddings behind their backs.

Stassi said at the time that she wanted to address the issue with the Vanderpump Rules couple because she wasn’t "playing this game." She continued that she had made all the arrangements accordingly, so she needed to ask the couple for confirmation quickly to rearrange the plans.

Britanny opened up about why they couldn’t attend the Italy wedding in June 2022 during an episode of Betches Moms and said that the former Vanderpump Rules couple had “actual reasons."

"Cruz’s passport didn’t come in, my mom had a death in the family and had to go home," she said.

She continued that she and Jax didn’t want to cancel at the last minute and were trying their best to be there until the last minute.

