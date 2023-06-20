“Big loser energy”: Vanderpump Rules fans slam former cast member Faith Stowers for trying to get Stassi Schroeder's book demonetized

Vanderpump Rules' former cast member Faith Stowers announced her GoFundMe page in order to take action against co-star Stassi Schroeder. Stowers had previously opened up about Kristen Doute and Stassi’s racist behavior towards her. Now, she has decided to get Stassi’s book, Off With My Head: The Definitive Basic B*tch Handbook To Surviving Rock Bottom demonetized.

Her announcement made rounds on social media and fans of the show weren't particularly happy about the same. Vanderpump Rules took to social media to react to Faith’s attempt to raise money to take action against her former co-star. While some fans called Faith out for the announcement, one person went on to say that she was displaying “big loser energy.”

sam @bossygirlyxo @RealityTea She’s off the show and does her own work independently. If people still wanna follow her and give her their money that’s the private peoples prerogative. This is big loser energy @RealityTea She’s off the show and does her own work independently. If people still wanna follow her and give her their money that’s the private peoples prerogative. This is big loser energy

It is worth noting that Stassi was fired from the show in light of the incident with Faith. Fans added that Stassi has been off the show and is working independently and that it’s people’s prerogative if they want to follow and give her their money.

Fans slam former Vanderpump Rules cast member Faith Stowers for trying to demonetize Stassi Schoreder’s book

Stassi and Kristen were fired from Vanderpump Rules in 2020. This was only a week after Faith Stowers opened up about them reporting her to the police for a crime that she didn't commit. She opened up about it during an Instagram Live with Candace Rice.

During the LIve, she noted that there was a Daily Mail article of a light-skinned black woman with tattoos, who would rob people. Faith added that the former Vanderpump Rules cast members called the cops and told them it was Faith and that she found out about the same from Stassi during an interview.

The incident resulted in the Bravo show letting go of both Stassi and Kristen for their racist actions against Faith. Soon after that, both Stassi and Kristen posted lengthy statements on Instagram regarding the same.

The show’s fans reacted to Stowers' GoFundMe page to slam the former reality star and hoped that she would stop. Some added that while they don’t like what happened to her, they believe that Stassi has been punished enough.

Just Kat @JustKatJustKat @RealityTea Hmmm. I did not like what happened to Faith, but seems Stassi being kicked off the show and losing all her sponsorships was punishment enough. This makes Faith look bad, perhaps wanting some of the limelight still. @RealityTea Hmmm. I did not like what happened to Faith, but seems Stassi being kicked off the show and losing all her sponsorships was punishment enough. This makes Faith look bad, perhaps wanting some of the limelight still.

Rachizzle @rachizzle899 @faithstowers Girl what? It’s been years. This isn’t gonna do what u think it will. More ppl will prob buy her book. Ru doing this for Kristin too? @faithstowers Girl what? It’s been years. This isn’t gonna do what u think it will. More ppl will prob buy her book. Ru doing this for Kristin too?

Redwineo64 @redwineo64 @faithstowers So with all the Scandaval, you were trying to cash in🤯🤯🤯🤯 @faithstowers So with all the Scandaval, you were trying to cash in🤯🤯🤯🤯

Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute publicly apologized to Faith Stowers

Soon after Faith opened up about the incident on Instagram, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute took to the social media platform to put out statements and apologize to her.

While in a conversation with People in 2020, Faith acknowledged the apologies and added that she doesn’t want them to be shunned but wishes that they would listen and learn. She stated that while Kristen reached out to her privately after being pressured to, Stassi hadn't done the same.

Faith added that while Stassi made a statement, that was reportedly all that she did. Stowers said that she hadn't heard anything from Stassi privately.

The former Vanderpump Rules cast member said that she wants the two to utilize the power they have for good and that maybe they’ll see good things down the line from them.

She added that she first brought up the incident two years ago but she wasn’t heard back then. Faith felt like Bravo and Lisa Vanderpump let her know that they were in support of her by making sure that “consequences came with those actions.”

While Stassi has not been back on the show, Kristen Doute made a guest appearance in the season finale of Vanderpump Rules season 10. This was in light of Tom Sandoval cheating on Ariana Madix, who he got together with while he was still with Doute.

Episodes of the show are available to stream on Bravo.

