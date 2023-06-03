Why was Stassi Schroeder kicked out of theme park ride? Vanderpump Rules alum reveals details

Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder shared her disappointment on Instagram story after being kicked off a ride at Universal Studios. The reason behind her removal from the ride was that she was pregnant.

Stassi Schroeder announced her second pregnancy in March 2023. She expressed her frustration with her 2.9 million Instagram followers, stating:

"They just had to stop the Secret Life of Pets ride... to kick me off... because I'm pregnant."

The incident happened during her visit to Universal City, California, with her family. Schroeder was unfazed by the incident, mentioning the ride was not particularly thrilling, adding:

"I'm not embarrassed or anything. Also it goes like negative two miles an hour like."

Universal Studios restricts pregnant women from experiencing 10 attractions, including the Secret Life of Pets ride, as stated on the park's website and signage.

Stassi Schroeder welcomed her first child in January 2021

This is not the first time Stassi Schroeder has made headlines regarding her pregnancy. The reality TV star and her husband, Beau Clark, welcomed their first child, Hartford, in January 2021.

Despite being kicked off the ride, Schroeder and her family made the most of their day at the park, exploring other attractions such as the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Schroeder's daughter, Hartford, delighted in her princess attire and enjoyed the magical experience of the park.

They announced the exciting news of their second pregnancy on March 1, debuting her budding belly while showing ultrasound photos.

“Secrets stress me out,” she wrote via Instagram. “Baby #2, I love you so much already.”

Stassi Schroeder confidently stated that she knew she was having a boy. She explained on her podcast, The Good The Bad The Baby, that she had a strong feeling about gender and couldn't quite explain it, describing:

“I knew the whole entire time that we were having a boy.”

Stassi Schroeder and Clark tied the knot in 2020 in an intimate backyard ceremony in 2020. Two years later, they exchanged vows in front of their family and friends during a beautiful ceremony in Rome. However, her wedding led to several rifts as many of her co-stars bailed on the big day.

Their journey as parents has been a source of joy for them. Schroeder has openly expressed her love for being a girl mom, but she is equally excited about the idea of raising a son. She shared her enthusiasm, stating:

"I love being a girl mom. I love the idea of being surrounded by feminine energy. Two little girls. How f*king cool is that?"

Vanderpump Rules alum exited the show in 2020 amid accusations of racism

Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were set to not return to the show after reports emerged that they had falsely reported former cast member Faith Stowers to the police. Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, who joined the show soon after having racist tweets uncovered, were made to exit the show.

Schroeder's agency and public relations firm dropped her, and Doute's book agency severed ties with her. The incident involved Schroeder and Doute calling the police to report Stowers for crimes she had no involvement in. Both Schroeder and Doute have since apologized, but Bravo made the decision to remove them from the show.

Vanderpump Rules season 10 ends with the final part of the reunion on Wednesday, June 7 at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

