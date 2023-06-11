"Desperate to stay relevant": Vanderpump Rules fans don't believe Jax Taylor's claims about Tom Sandoval texting his wife Brittany Cartwright

Vanderpump Rules recently wrapped up season 10, which saw Tom Sandoval turn into the most hated man by the cast due to his infidelity towards Ariana Madix, his girlfriend of nine years, as he cheated on her with fellow cast member Raquel Leviss.

The affair famously known as "Scandoval" earned the infamous cast members hate across platforms from fans and cast members, both old and new. One person who expressed his views about the same quite often is former cast member Jax Taylor, who left the show ahead of season 9.

The former cast member recently opened up about Tom Sandoval allegedly texting his wife, Brittany Cartwright, who was also a part of the Bravo show, and asking her to attend his concert. However, fans don’t believe that Sandoval must have texted her and took to social media to state that they believe that the claim is Jax’s desperate attempt to stay relevant.

Vanderpump Rules’ fans don’t believe Jax’s claim that Sandoval texted Brittany

Former Vanderpump Rules cast member Jax Taylor recently appeared on an episode of The Toast with Claudia Oshrey, where he spoke about Tom Sandoval texting his wife, Brittany Cartwright.

During the podcast, Jax Taylor said that the cast member is “tone-deaf and selfish” and narrated what happened three days ago.

He said:

"His band was performing in Louisville. He texted Brittany…’Hey, if you have any friends in Louisville, (I would) love to see you. Come (see) my band, I’ll get you free passes."

He added that he was shocked when he looked at the phone and responded to the Vanderpump Rules season 10 cast member through his phone. Jax added that he told Tom to not text his “f*cking wife” ever again and asked him how dare he text her.

He added:

"How selfish and tone-deaf are you? You do realize Brittany is friends with all these girls? What do you think she’s going to do?"

Fans did not believe the claim made by Jax that Tom texted Brittany to attend his concert and stated that the former Vanderpump Rules cast member is desperate to stay relevant as he has nothing going on since he was fired from the show. They further added that Tom hasn’t done anything that the former Bravo celebrity didn’t do ten times over.

They further stated that Taylor needs to make his own life and not “piggyback” off Vanderpump Rules. They noted that the couple hasn’t been on the show for the past two seasons and hope that they won’t return for season 11 either.

They even noted that Jax is loving this because it distracts him from all the horrible things that he’s done himself and wondered if this situation is not “pot calling the kettle black?”and added that he cheated on her, but she still married him. They further drew parallels between Tom and Jax and said that he slept with Tom Sandoval’s girlfriend in his own house while Sandoval was sleeping in the next room.

The news of "Scandoval" broke out in March 2023 as Ariana Madix found inappropriate videos of Raquel Leviss’ on Tom’s phone. The scandal has been the biggest controversy in the show’s ten-year history.

Episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 10 are available to stream on Peacock.

