Are Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright returning to Vanderpump Rules? Latter recalls emotional moment while filming WWHL

Vanderpump Rules recently wrapped up season 10 and is currently in the process of airing the much-awaited reunion specials. The last part of the special is set to air in the upcoming week on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. However, the future of the show is a little uncertain at this point as there is an explosive secret that is yet to be revealed.

It is a secret that might make some of the cast members rethink their roles in the show. There have been speculations about the return of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright who left the show after season 8.

Brittany appeared on Lala Kent's Give Them Lala podcast in April 2023, where the former hinted at her return. She said that she was "coming for you guys next season" before adding a subtle "Oh wait."

Before that, in March 2023, during a conversation with E! News, Jax also expressed an interest in returning to the show but didn't address the issue directly. He said:

"I wish I could tell you, we have so many things going on right now."

Former Vanderpump Rules cast member Brittany Cartwright gets emotional about WWHL

The Scandoval broke in March 2023 when Ariana Madix found that her long-term boyfriend Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss were having a months-long affair. When fans found out about the affair, they were also quite stunned and called out both Sandoval and Leviss for the affair.

It was around this time that Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor returned to the show in some capacity with their Watch With miniseries on Peacock. The couple had left Vanderpump Rules after season 8.

As part of the miniseries, they provided commentary on the episodes that aired after the news of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Levis' affair broke out. Since the affair, the two have been asked about their potential return to the show.

During a conversation with US Weekly, Brittany said that they loved filming for the show as it was fun having the cameras and the crew over at their house.

Brittany, who was promoting her partnership with Cupshe's BeME, at the time, added that living that lifestyle again during their miniseries was quite fun. She noted that she felt a little teary-eyed while they were shooting Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Brittany said that she got emotional since filming and Vanderpump Rules was a major part of her and Jax's lives and added that it felt great doing all those things again.

Brittany appeared on Vanderpump Rules for six years and Jax was on it for nearly nine years.

While Cartwright didn't give anything away about their future on Vanderpump Rules, she added that she doesn't know about it but that they'll see what happens.

Jax's and Brittany's take on Scandoval

The couple appeared on WWHL on March 22, 2023, and addressed the season 10 scandal and Tom Sandoval's breakup with Ariana Madix. While Britanny stated that she was surprised by the news, Jax stated that he "called it from day one." He recalled how Tom allegedly cheated on Ariana with a "Miami girl" early on in their relationship.

Jax said that he was there during the first week of the Miami vacation when Tom and Ariana began dating. He noted that he had called it multiple times but no one believed him. Jax even recalled that Tom did cheat on Ariana as he was in the the "room next to them."

Jax also opened up about Tom Schwartz's involvement and stated that the Vanderpump Rules cast member knew what was happening. He stated that he talked to Schwartz every day and that the latter knew about Sandoval cheating on Madix. Jax added that Schwartz knew for a while and that he (Jax) tried to tell Sandoval to come forward with it.

Vanderpump Rules season 10 is set to return with the reunion special part 3 this week on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, on Bravo.

