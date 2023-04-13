"Hard pass": Fans react after Vanderpump Rules alums Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright feature in new specials discussing "Scandoval"

Vanderpump Rules alums Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are set to weigh in on the Tom Sandoval tale on three exclusive Watch With specials on Peacock. According to NBCU's streaming service, this news was announced on April 12, 2023.

The specials - set to air on April 13, 20, and 27 - will see both stars discussing Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' affair while Tom was in a relationship with longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix.

In response to the special episode news, Brittany shared her excitement on Instagram:

"This is gonna be crazy. Jax hardly ever watches any of the episodes he's been on for all of these years, so we are going to get into it."

Jax Taylor, on the other hand, said, "This will be the first time watching the show" in all these eight years.

However, this news hasn't gone down well with fans of the series, who have since taken to Twitter to share their reactions.

Fans aren't looking forward to Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's Watch With specials

Several fans have expressed their displeasure after hearing this news on social media, while others expressed their happiness at not subscribing to Peacock.

Carla @CarlaGelso @queensofbravo we didn't forget how awful they were in their last season!! @peacock They are clawing their way backwe didn't forget how awful they were in their last season!! @queensofbravo @peacock They are clawing their way back😬😬😬 we didn't forget how awful they were in their last season!!

Jeremy @JeremyInTampa @queensofbravo @peacock These are the last two people on earth i wanna hear commentary from on anything. @queensofbravo @peacock These are the last two people on earth i wanna hear commentary from on anything.

Jax Taylor wasn't shocked by Tom's affair with Raquel Leviss

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright also spoke about the entire fiasco on Watch What Happens Live. Jax stated that he was not shocked by the cheating scandal and also added that Tom has cheated on Ariana before.

Brittany Cartwright also revealed some details about Tom and Raquel's secret relationship during the March 23 interview. She said:

"There were certain times where they came to events together and I was like, 'This is kind of odd. But I just figured Tom Sandoval makes friends really fast with different people, so I was like, 'Maybe they're just close friends right now,' and now that this has came out, it's like picking up all the easter eggs."

In response to the question of whether Tom and Leviss are in love, Jax responded:

"Here's the thing: I think Ariana is a very strong independent woman. I think it's come to the point where he can't control her and he can control Raquel, she's easily manipulated and she's very codependent, so, he can do that. He can't do that with Ariana, so I think he's kind of moving that way."

The couple broke up back in March when the affair went public.

