"Sickened and appalled": Fans ask Lisa Vanderpump to not hire Vanderpump Rules cast members for her new Hulu show

Following the explosive end of Vanderpump Rules season 10, the stars of the reality show will be back once again with Lisa Vanderpump to create a new reality drama show, Vanderpump Villa. Hulu is going to release the show and it will have 10 episodes in total this season, featuring many former stars trying to work together to serve attending well-to-do guests. The launch date is yet to be announced by the network.

All the crew will be handpicked by restaurateur Lisa Vanderpump as they head together to her luxury French villa. The cast will have to live and work together while trying to settle their personal disputes and to “navigate” the desires of the well-to-do-guests.

According to a source on The Messenger, the spin-off series might feature Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor, and Brittany Cartwright. Meanwhile in season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, cast members were shocked after discovering that Tom Sandoval cheated on his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, with her then-bestfriend Raquel Leviss.

This caused a huge scandal and the crew kept on slamming Raquel and Tom till the end of the reunion. James Kennedy and Tom almost got into a verbal fight while Raquel decided to check into a voluntary mental health facilty after the reunion. She was also called a "f**king rat" in one of the texts and the crew did not back way from calling her a bad friend.

Fans asked Lisa Vanderpump not to hire the old cast again in this new forthcoming show after their bullying on the sets of Vanderpump Rules.

"Good get rid of VPR": Fans want Lisa Vanderpump to not bring back old cast members from Vanderpump Rules for her forthcoming show

While fans slammed Raquel and Tom for their actions and cheating on Ariana, they were shocked to see how the rest of the cast kept on bullying the duo. For the unversed, Lala called Raquel "a mistress" when she herself caused Randall's marriage to fall. James could not stop himself from taunting Tom despite the fact that he had slept with Lala when he was in a relationship with Raquel.

Tom had already mentioned in a podcast that some cast members on Vanderpump Rules were just trying to profit of his affair. Fans seemingly agreed with him now and asked Lisa Vanderpump not to hire any of the old cast members.

Tom Sandoval owns 5% of Lisa Vanderpump's bar

Lisa Vanderpump did not back away when Lala called Tom “dangerous” She told her that it was a “ridiculous stance” and Lala quipped that she did not ask for anyone’s opinion. Ariana herself mentioned that she was not going as close to Lisa as she was before.

Lisa has been constantly supporting Ariana but also defending her business partner, Tom Sandoval, side-by-side.

As usual, Vanderpump group will produce the forthcoming series along with Bunim/ Murray Productions. Entertainment 360 will also join hands with these two organizations to create Vanderpump Villa.

