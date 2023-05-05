Vanderpump Rules star Lisa Vanderpump reportedly closing Pump restaurant leaves fans with mixed emotions

Vanderpump Rules star Lisa Vanderpump is a popular entrepreneur who runs many restaurants. According to recent reports, she is set to close Pump Restaurant Lounge in West Hollywood due to expensive lease rent. The property has been featured on the Bravo show, which is why a few fans were unhappy with the shutdown report.

As many restaurant goers have visited the place, they expressed their sadness on Instagram.

Instagram user heartbroken with Pump Restaurant's news (Image via Instagram)

Vanderpump Rules featured mostly three restaurants of Lisa, including Pump, SUR, and TomTom. Vanderpump à Paris restaurant (Las Vegas) also appeared in season 10, featuring Garcelle Beauvais’ son Oliver Saunders.

“The corner is cursed”: Online user reacts to Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant closing news

While Lisa Vanderpump has not announced the closing of Pump restaurant on her personal social media handle, the restaurant released a statement on its official Instagram account. It stated that the decision to close the eatery was taken because landlords drastically increased the new lease rent.

After learning about the restaurant, fans shared their opinion in the comment section of several Instagram posts about the eatery. Some users were sad, while a few slammed the landlords of California. A few claimed the restaurant spot was "cursed," and some mentioned that the place was closed for a while now.

One online user even quipped by mentioning that they should close Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz’s restaurant, TomTom, instead.

Instagram users' reactions on Pump restaurant's closing (Image via Instagram)

Instagram users' reactions on Pump restaurant's closing (Image via Instagram)

An Instagram user wished for TomTom to close (Image via Instagram)

In the post, the “Pump Family” stated that the restaurant will close on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Interestingly, Vanderpump Rules airs new episodes on Wednesday.

The post read:

“It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that the lease at Pump Restaurant is expiring and we will be closing its doors on July 5th, after ten years of beautiful evenings under our olive trees.”

It continued:

“While we have loved our time operating Pump, to take on another 10-year lease with a huge increase in rent by the landlords, is not something we are ready to commit to. After successfully running 37+ establishments for many years, this type of rent is untenable.”

It further mentioned that the restaurant will be open throughout Pride month and that Lisa’s two other West Hollywood restaurants — TomTom and Sur — will remain open.

A few days ago, Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurants were under the radar for liquor license suspension. Reports suggested that Pump and TomTom restaurants’ licenses were expired. However, Lisa debunked the reports in a tweet on March 16, 2023.

In the latest season of Vanderpump Rules, viewers saw Lisa joining hands with Sandoval and Schwartz to help them open their restaurant, TomTom. However, a lot of obstacles made it impossible for the co-owners to open the bar lounge. On top of that, the recent Scandoval drama affected the restaurant business since he received a lot of flak for cheating on Ariana Madix.

Only time will tell whether or not Lisa will be able to keep TomTom running despite the bad reputation it recently received due to Sandoval.

When will Vanderpump Rules' new episode air?

Vanderpump Rules season 10 is nearing its end. Bravo recently released the finale trailer, which featured heartbreak, fighting, and the return of an ex.

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair will be exposed in the finale. Sandoval will be seen fighting with Ariana Madix, who was in a live-in relationship with him for around 10 years. The trailer showed that the final episode is set to welcome Sandoval’s ex Kristen Doute, who initially accused him of cheating on her with Ariana in the past.

To watch the upcoming episode of Vanderpump Rules season 10, viewers can tune in to Bravo on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

