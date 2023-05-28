"I didn't know": Lisa Vanderpump shuts down rumors that she knew of Vanderpump Rules' "Scandoval"

Vanderpump Rules MVP Lisa Vanderpump took to social media and shut down rumors of her knowing about Tom Sandoval's affair with fellow castmate and friend Raquel Leviss - a scandal popularly known as "Scandoval." In May 2023, news outlets reported that Ariana Madix had broken up with Sandoval, her boyfriend of nine years, over his affair with her best friend, Raquel.

On Saturday, May 27, 2023, Lisa Vanderpump took to Twitter to post a couple of tweets, shutting down the rumor about her knowing the affair before it was made public. She said:

"Ok...no I didn’t know...until a minute before you all did...I wish I would’ve tho. #pumprules"

Tom Sandoval's affair with Raquel Leviss rocked the nation and the Vanderpump Rules fandom. The first part of the reunion aired on Wednesday, May 24, and documented separate sitdowns of Ariana, Sandoval, and Raquel with Andy Cohen as the cast rehashed the affair.

Vanderpump Rules star Lisa denies rumors about her knowledge of "Scandoval"

Amidst the shocking season 10 finale and reunion, the Vanderpump Rules producers revealed that a piece of shocking news is yet to come up in the remaining parts of the reunion. This hasled the cast to take a break from potentially filming the next season.

Since the reveal was made public, fans and viewers sparked several speculations about what the news could be. One among them was that Lisa Vanderpump had known about Tom Sandoval cheating on Ariana Madix and his affair with Raquel Leviss even before the news was out in the open.

However, as mentioned earlier, Lisa took to Twitter on Saturday to put all rumors to rest. While she revealed that there was a big revelation coming up, she denied that it had anything to do with the rumor being spread around her having the knowledge of "Scandoval" before the media reported it.

The Vanderpump Rules star said:

"I know the revelation...but it ain’t that.”

During part 1 of the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion, Lisa came under severe flak and criticism from fans. They felt she was constantly defending Tom Sandoval when the other cast members were addressing their concerns towards him. In the episode, Ariana also expressed that she wouldn't remain as close with the SUR owner if the latter continued business with Sandoval.

Lisa Vanderpump @LisaVanderpump Ok ..no I didn’t know…until a minute before you all did…I wish I would’ve tho. #pumprules Ok ..no I didn’t know…until a minute before you all did…I wish I would’ve tho. #pumprules

In an exclusive interview with US Weekly, Lisa revealed the reason behind her stance during her reunion. While she fully supported Ariana, the entrepreneur explained that the cast was bombarding Sandoval. She said:

“Everybody else was chastising him. I didn’t feel like joining the pack. I mean, it seemed so kind of slanted. Everything was against him, you know?...My heart was always with Ariana. Maybe I didn’t kind of, you know, scream at him and lambast him, but everybody else had done that.”

In addition, Lisa expressed that the cast is like her children and had gorwn up with her. She called Sandoval "a broken man" and explained that while she had held him accountable for his actions, she wished for the cast to move forward.

Part 2 of the Vanderpump Rules reunion will see Raquel Leviss finally face Ariana Madix and the rest of the cast. In the first part of the reunion episode, she was in a trailer because of her restraining order against castmate Scheana Shay, who sat to discuss the season with the cast.

Don't forget to tune in to the second part of the reunion episode this Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes