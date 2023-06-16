How many kids does Stassi Schroeder have? Vanderpump Rules alum talks about trying Ozempic

Vanderpump Rules alum, Stassi Schroeder, recently revealed her interest in trying Ozempic as a means to manage her weight after she welcomed her second child. In a candid interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the 34-year-old expressed her curiosity about the popular weight loss trend surrounding Ozempic.

Stassi Schroeder welcomed her first child in January 2021 with her husband Beau Clark and is now gearing up to welcome their second child in September 2023.

Stassi Schroeder admitted that she's among the many celebrities who are interested in trying Ozempic.

"I really wanna try it when I give birth. The amount of times I’ve researched this … like, I mean, I think it’s safe and healthy," she said on Alex Cooper's podast.

Ozempic is primarily used to help adults with type 2 diabetes manage their blood sugar. According to experts, it is not recommended or approved for “casual weight loss.”

"It’s like taking vitamins": Stassi Schroeder on Ozempic

The Vanderpump Rules star is quite fascinated by Ozempic as she unabashedly talks about how it could help her lose the baby weight after she gives birth.

"It’s good for you. It’s like taking vitamins!” she mentioned in the podcast.

She also doesn't shy away from calling out others who do not think about the wonders of this medicine.

On Alex Cooper‘s Call Her Daddy podcast, she bantered:

“Anyone who hears about Ozempic has to f*king be curious. You are a liar if you tell me that you have not thought about it.”

Ozempic is the brand name of an injectable semaglutide medication designed to help adults with type 2 diabetes manage their blood sugar. Recently, it has gained popularity as a weight loss medication.

This is not medically proven and even Stassi Schroeder gave a disclaimer that “nothing that was said on this podcast medically.”

Stassi Schroeder is not the only celebrity expressing curiosity about Ozempic and similar drugs such as Wegovy and Mounjaro. Several high-profile stars, including Dolores Catania and Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi, have openly admitted to using them.

However, stars like Kyle Richards and Garcelle Beauvais have denied using the medication.

While Stassi Schroeder is intrigued by the potential benefits of Ozempic, she acknowledges the scrutiny and criticism she may face if she publicly embraces the drug.

"“I would like to think that I would be somebody that promotes it and talks about it because, again, I love when other people are transparent and honest, so I wanna be that for other people. But God, people are really hard on things like that. Do I feel like going through all of the hate that I’m gonna get if I’m honest about it?” she said.

Stassi Schroeder's interest in Ozempic stems from her desire to find a more convenient method for shedding baby weight after her second child's birth in September.

"My first pregnancy, I ate bone broth for dinner for six f–king months after I gave birth and I kinda don’t feel like doing that again," she recalled.

In February 2021, she did feel "it would be way easier to bounce back” after welcoming her first child, Hartford, but that wasn't the case as she still wore her maternity jeans even after seven weeks since she had given birth.

She did admit that the obsession to bounce back to her pre-pregnancy body is not healthy as she wrote in an Instagram story:

“Everyday I wake up like a kid on Christmas morning hoping that when I look in the mirror, I’m going to see my pre-pregnant body once again and that obvs never happens. But also how f*ked up is it that I’m so obsessed with bouncing back when my body has just made, housed and delivered a baby?”

The Vanderpump Rules star has joined a slew of celebrities who have publically talked about Ozempic as a weight loss medication, and the drug has since been skyrocketing in popularity.

