When does Vanderpump Rules season 11 start filming? Lala Kent sheds light on the schedule

After wrapping up its controversial 10th season, Vanderpump Rules has now gone straight into filming season 11, which began on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The news was revealed by none other than Lala Kent herself. On Monday, June 26, Kent revealed that the cast will start filming season 11 soon.

During a live stream on Amazon, she revealed:

"We start filming on Wednesday, [June 28]. It’s giving me anxiety. I’m just like, ‘Oh, we’re really in it again.’ We usually have so much time to process - things change a lot - but nope."

Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion part 3 premiered on Wednesday, June 7, on Bravo.

"Something really crazy happened": Lala Kent on filming Vanderpump Rules season 11

Vanderpump Rules season 10 was a rollercoaster ride of drama, friendships, and unexpected twists. The most talked about one throughout the reality TV world is Scandoval, Tom Sandoval cheated on his long-time girlfriend Ariana Madix with her best friend - Raquel Leviss.

The scandal opened up a Pandora's box of secrets among cast members, which is why it doesn't come as a surprise that Lala Kent admitted to feeling anxious ahead of the season 11 filming.

The Give Them Lala author also remarked on how it is an unusual schedule, to start filming so soon after wrapping up the previous season. It has typically been seen that Vanderpump Rules cast members usually have a more extended break between seasons to decompress and prepare for what lies ahead. But not this time.

On the live stream, Lala Kent exclaimed:

“This is the first time it was: ‘Film a season. Oh, wait, something really crazy happened. Pick back up cameras. Here’s nine episodes to watch by tomorrow, before the reunion. Oh, and by the way, you only have X amount of weeks to chill before we start again."

The quick turnaround from the previous season to the upcoming one has caught Kent off guard. The star, who recently called James Kennedy her "soulmate," continued:

“I’m not complaining, though. I sit here like, ‘I’m so tired. I don’t know what it’s gonna be like. I’m nervous. I need a break.’ But I like to work. I thrive off of a schedule because I’m a Virgo.”

Previously, Vanderpump Rules season 10 finished filming the bulk of its season in September 2022, but they soon picked up their cameras to shoot the aftermath of Tom Sandoval's break up with Ariana Madix in the midst of his affair with Raquel Leviss.

Several cast members have already signed for the upcoming season. They are - Lisa Vanderpump, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Scheana, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Ariana Madix, and Tom Sandoval.

Raquel Leviss is the only one who hasn't signed up for season 11, yet as she is prioritizing her mental health currently. After filming the show's reunion, where she was at the center of cast member's wrath, Raquel got admitted into a treatment facility for mental health counseling.

However, as reported by Page Six, Raquel Leviss wants to share her side of the story after the treatment ends. An insider for the publication stated:

"Raquel looks forward to sharing her story with the unfiltered truth when she comes out. She is a young woman that is and has been remorseful for her actions and has apologized repeatedly."

Soon fans will get to see what more unfolds in the upcoming season as the countdown to Vanderpump Rules season 11 has officially begun, and it promises to be a season filled with twists, turns, and unexpected revelations.

