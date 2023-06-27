"Amen to this!": Vanderpump Rules fans react as Lala Kent calls James Kennedy "one of my soulmates"

Vanderpump Rules stars Lala Kent and James Kennedy went from being homies to lovers to being each others' "soulmates" in the last few years. The duo's ever-changing dynamic has been a topic of speculation among the show's fans. One of them took the opportunity to as Lala if she considered James her soulmate during one of Lala's Instagram Q&A sessions on Sunday, Juen 25, 2023.

Lala responded to the question by saying that she believed soulmates come in many forms and that she didn't think a soulmate only meant an intimate partner.

"So yes, James is one of my soulmates," Lala Kent said.

Lala and James' relationship history has been far from simple. They started off as friends and progressed to something more before ending up being not friends at all.

However, they have managed to mend their relationship and are now in a good, platonic place as James is currently dating Ally Lewber. This hasn't stopped fans from speculating and questioning the nature of their connection. The revelation about Lala and James being soulmates has left fans buzzing with excitement as one even wrote,

Fans' reaction to Lala's soulmate revelation (Image via Instagram)

Fans react to Lala Kent calling James Kennedy her soulmate

Lala Kent had a Q&A session on her Instagram profile with her fans on Sunday, during which she called Vanderpump Rules co-star James Kennedy one of her "soulmates." Her response was an answer to a fan's question about whether she and Kennedy were soulmates.

As mentioned earlier, Lala explained that soulmates came in many different forms and weren't restricted to just intimate partners. She noted that in that sense, James was one of her soulmates. As she shared a picture of the two of them, she also said that she missed her blonde hair after she saw the picture.

Vanderpump Rules fans were quick to react to this revelation as many remarked on their chemistry and wrote that they were soulmates. While some said that the two were twin flames, others said that they missed seeing Kent and Kennedy together.

However, not everyone had the same responses about Lala and James with some netizens saying that the comments shipping the two was disrespectful to Ally. Fans also said that the are "the exact same person" who don't take accountability for their bad behavior.

It is to be noted, Lala Kent and James Kennedy aren't involved in a romantic relationship with one another but only share a strong friendship bond.

Lala Kent believes a romantic relationship with James Kennedy would never work

During Vanderpump Rules season 10, Kent and Kennedy revealed the two had gotten intimate a few years ago while James started dating Raquel Leviss. The affair lasted only before Lala got sober in October 2018, she explained that neither of them felt a romantic connection. She said that the intimacy between them was "alcohol-fueled."

“I don’t think we ever made out sober. But we’re always gonna be homies for the rest of my life,” Kent said.

Lala, who has a two-year-old daughter Ocean Kent Emmett, believes that the couple won't work out because they work in different time zones. During an interview with Rolling Stones, she said that they did go out for dinners and other similar things in season 4 but added that she worked in two different zones and it wouldn't have worked.

“I don’t picture him as the stepfather,” she told the publication.

Lala Kent has been vocal about her love for James Kennedy's current girlfriend Ally Lewber whom she called "a good one."

Ally was introduced to Vanderpump Rules fans during an episode of Lala Kent’s Give Them Lala podcast when Kennedy mentioned that he was "kind of seeing someone." The couple started dating in March 2022 and are currently planning on exchanging vows soon.

Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion part 3 aired on June 7, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

